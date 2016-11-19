Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…We are confident despite underdog tag-Wright

Head Coach of St. Agnes Troy Wright expressed confidence ahead of tomorrow’s showdown against defending champion St. Angela’s for this year’s Courts Pee Wee Schools Football title, scheduled to be played, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

St. Agnes booked their place to the final after squeezing past favourites West Ruimveldt 1-0 to set up a highly anticipated clash against their neighbours.

Wright, who was putting his young charges through their paces at the Parade ground said, “We are the underdogs, but most of the teams we have beaten are either former champions or finalists. We beat Stella Maris (2014 winner) who is a former champion, Marian Academy (2012 champ) who is a former champion and West Ruimveldt (2013 finalist and 2012 third placed team) who was a finalist and now we are facing off with the current champion”.

The Coach pointed to an impressive track record as providing the boost for the team’s confidence, adding that their seemingly impregnable backline has proven to be effective against all opposition so far and he envisages a similar display in the final.

He said he was extremely satisfied with the team’s performance to date and is hoping that the youngsters produce another clinical exhibition to bring the curtains down on this year’s event.

Their only loss so far was to Redeemer Primary, a 1-0 defeat in the group stage.

“It’s going to be a tough match. They (St. Angela’s) don’t want to lose to us, they want to win back to back titles and we don’t want to lose to them. It’s going to be a war even without football they normally have problems between the schools so with football it’s going to be a war. The guys are really fired up and have high expectations and they want to be victorious,” Wright stated.

Quizzed on what strategies need to be employed to secure victory, he spoke about sticking to the basics and remaining disciplined throughout the game.

He also pointed to the execution of game plans as crucial to ensuring victory.

Another plan that the Coach aims to implement is to exploit the opposition’s weaknesses, but admitted that it will not be an easy task.

He, however, was adamant that whatever the outcome football will be the real winner.