Banks DIH South Essequibo Softball Festival set to captivate Essequibians

Latest update November 19th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Inaugural Banks South Essequibo Softball Festival is for today, at Hybernia Ground on the Essequibo Coast. It is expected that over 14 male and female teams will compete for over two hundred thousand dollars ($200 000). The first prize for the males will be $100,000 and a keen competition is expected in this segment. The competition will bowl off at 17:00hrs with a female game. Both formats will be on a knockout basis and will see some of the region’s brightest stars on show under lights.
There will be several other activities such as dominoes, kids’ fun-land featuring trampoline, bouncy castle, etc. Patrons are asked to bring out the entire family to the massive event. Entertainment will be provided by Earthquake International and DJ’s from the Coast and Georgetown.
The event is organised by the powered Virgin Promotions and sponsored by Banks DIH Ltd. There will also be several promotions throughout the day and models will be on hand to distribute novelties for fans and supporters. All in all patrons can expect an action packed day. Admission is free.
Nov 19, 2016
Nov 19, 2016
Nov 19, 2016
Nov 19, 2016
Nov 19, 2016
Nov 19, 2016
