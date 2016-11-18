Two admit to killing Berbice carpenter on businessman’s orders

After he rejected the sexual advances of an overseas-based businessman, Faiyaz Narinedatt was

murdered, dumped on a roadway on the Number 70 Village, Corentyne Public Road, and a vehicle driven over his body to make it seem that he was an accident victim.

That is the bizarre admission that two of his alleged killers have given to detectives, who have detained seven suspects in connection with the murder of the 36-year-old carpenter on November 1.

Police also have a statement from a witness who revealed how the killing was staged to look like a hit-and-run accident.

The suspects include two youths aged 17 and 18, and known as ‘Bruck Hand’ and ‘Cheese Mouth.’ The ages of the others range from 20 to 49. Some of the aliases were given as “Patchie’, ‘Lloydie’’Rado’ and ‘Zubir.’

The businessman who allegedly ordered the killing has reportedly returned overseas.

The case broke this week after ranks from the Force’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) took over the investigation.

Initially, it was reported that the father of two was killed in a hit-and-run accident around 04:00 hrs on the Number 70 Village Public Road on November1.

But the victim’s injuries seemed to suggest that he was beaten. There was also no evidence of an accident occurring at the spot where the body was found.

Raising further suspicion was the fact that Narinedatt’s bloody shirt was found about two corners from his corpse. There were also bloodstains at the scene.

One of the persons, who at first gave ranks a misleading statement, was said to be the person who washed the blood from a car the killers used to transport the body. Police have impounded two vehicles.

According to a police source, a key witness has come forward and told police that on the day of the murder, the overseas-based Guyanese had a party at his home and the victim, the eyewitness and a few other persons were present.

It is being reported that while the party was going on, the father of two went to the back of the yard to urinate after which the overseas-based Guyanese allegedly went behind him and started “feeling him up”.

“Narinedatt slapped him (the overseas-based Guyanese) and went back in front, but he (the overseas-based Guyanese) walked up and told his friends to kill him.”

According to reports, the businessman told the men that he would ensure that they weren’t caught.

Kaieteur News understands that several men then beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises. He was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain.

The men then took the seemingly unconscious carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne.

After dumping Narinedatt on the roadway, one of the men drove a vehicle over the carpenter.

The eyewitness’s statement is consistent with more than a dozen other reports that the family received from persons who called them anonymously.

The victim’s wife only delivered their second child five months ago in the US.