Tang Soo Do International Guyana youths excel in latest grading

Director and Chief Instructor, Mr. Roland Eudoxie, of the Tang Soo Do International

In Picture Mr. Roland Eudoxie (back) with the successful trio; (from left) Reynaldo Hall, Wayne Toney & Jordan Osborne.

Guyana Martial Arts Organization, in a release, informed that at a recently conducted Grading Exercise on three (3) of its members, they were promoted from WHITE BELT to 9GUP YELLOW BELT.
The grading exercise was held on Friday last, 11th November, in which each child had to demonstrate before three (3) qualified examiners from various martial arts organizations all they have learnt throughout. The three kids has been training under Mr Eudoxie since March of 2015 when they were five (5) years. Today they all are six (6) years old and have all demonstrated that they are worthy of being promoted to the rank of yellow belt.
They were not only examined on their actual martial arts skills but in a wider range which includes discipline both at home and school, willingness, and academics which assist in points gained.
These three students have also competed in championships both local and international and all are champions.
This organization presently operates at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4:00pm – 6:00pm teaching the discipline to both kids and adults from age five and up. Interested individuals can contact Mr. Eudoxie at the training venue.
The three successful youngsters are:
1. Wayne Toney – 9 gup yellow
2. Reynaldo Hall – 9 gup yellow
3. Jordan Osborne – 9 gup yellow
Special Thanks has been extended to the National Sports Commission, Farfan and Mendes, Sensei Garfield Newton, Sensei Kwesi Patrick, Instructor Sherwin Newton and the parents for their support.

