Police dog ‘Ace’ sniffs out illegal gun hidden in car

Thanks to a sniffer dog named ‘Ace’, there’s now one more illegal firearm off the streets.

It all happened yesterday, when ranks, based on intelligence gathering, detained a Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo taxi driver and impounded his vehicle at the Brickdam Police Station.

But in the initial search of the car, the ranks came up empty handed. That was when they decided to utilise one of its sniffer dogs trained in the detection of firearms and explosive devices.

The canine which goes by the name ‘Ace’ arrived with its handler and in the presence of the driver and other ranks, led them to the left front door panel, which when opened revealed an unlicensed .38 Smith and Wesson revolver with five live matching rounds.

The driver has since been taken into custody.

The Force is said to have two ballistic dogs; one trained to find explosives while the other can find explosive devices, guns and ammunition.

Last year, the Force’s ballistic and narcotics dogs helped police to prosecute at least four suspects.

Recounting some of the success stories of the Canine Division, a police official had revealed that on one occasion, traffic ranks intercepted the occupants of a car.

Because the occupants appeared to be nervous, the ranks took them and the vehicle to a police station.

The cops searched the vehicle but found nothing.

That was until one of the Force’s highly trained ballistic dogs came near the car and, by its behaviour, signaled to its handler that something was hidden in one of the doors of the car.

The ranks then removed the panel of the door and found an illegal firearm.

On another occasion, someone hid a gun in some bushes on a farm on the Linden/Soesdyke. Highway. Police took a ballistic dog to the scene. Within a short time, that weapon was located and the individual who allegedly concealed it is also before the court.

All the dogs are said to have been imported from Texas.