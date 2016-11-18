Latest update November 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

New Diamond Primary crowned EBD Champs

New Diamond Primary School were crowned champions of the East Bank Demerara leg of the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank Kiddy progression one tournament.

The victorious New Diamond Primary School.

Despite winning their last game against Timehri Primary, Peter’s Hall finished second. Batting first Timehri took first knock and managed 117 all out with Antwone Denny scoring 44; Ameila Scott snared 2-11 and Downace Demanick 2-7. Peter’s Hall scored 118 in reply. Solomon Austin got 39.
At Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara, Sarawat Primary beat Hague Primary by 75 runs. Batting first, Sarawat posted 156-2 in 14 overs with R. Williams scoring 113. Hague were restricted to 79-6. J. Budhu made 11.
Windsor Forest Primary trounced Blankenburg Primary by 170 runs. Windsor Forest Primary took first strike and rattled up 237-1. H. Bisnauth stroked 83, while R. Arjune made 76 and S. Balgobin 52. Blankenburg were bowled out for 67 in reply. D. Williams claimed two wickets.
Leonora beat Stewartville Primary by four runs. Leonora took first knock and managed 90-5 with T. Nedd getting 47. S. Forde had two wickets. Stewartville were limited to 86-9 in response. R. Harvey got 16; S. Ferrier captured 3-7.
On the East Coast of Demerara, Enterprise Primary defeated Strathspey Primary by 160 runs. Enterprise batted first and amassed 244-8. R. Azeez struck 128 and V. Hardeo made 37. Strathspey were bowled out for 84 in 10 overs in reply. Lusignan Primary went down to Graham’s Hall Primary by eight runs. Graham’s Hall batted first and made 52, while Lusignan responded with 44 all out. (Zaheer Mohamed)

