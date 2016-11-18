Latest update November 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

New Amsterdam wants rise to continue at Nationals this year

Nov 18, 2016

New Amsterdam is hoping that its rise at the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and

Flashback! New Amsterdam during the march-past of the National Schools’ Championships at the National Stadium.

Field Championships will continue this year, following consistent performances over the last three years that landed them among the top five in 2015.
A Sports Representative of District 15, New Amsterdam informed that the team can continue to rise after placing sixth in 2013 and fifth last year, which showed that they have been consistently improving their performance.
“We have been preparing,” the official, who asked not to be named said, adding that the aim is to continue getting up to the level of competing for the overall title. The team, which placed fifth in 2015, wants to get a better placing next week.
It was announced that the Track and Field competition of the Championships will be held at the National Stadium at Providence, November 22-25 while the swimming will be at the National Aquatics Centre at Liliendaal on Monday. In addition, for the first time, all cycling events will be held on Monday as well at the National Park.

