Latest update November 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

More respect and support needed for national ruggers

Nov 18, 2016 Sports 0

By Rawle Welch
President of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Peter Green during a review briefing held with the media to report on Guyana’s men and women teams performances at the just concluded RAN Championships in Trinidad

Edward B. Beharry representative Marlyn Patternella shares the RAN trophy with Manager of the Men’s team Robin Roberts in the presence of President of the Union Peter Green (right) and officials yesterday at Olympic House.

Edward B. Beharry representative Marlyn Patternella shares the RAN trophy with Manager of the Men’s team Robin Roberts in the presence of President of the Union Peter Green (right) and officials yesterday at Olympic House.

and Tobago asked what more do they have to do to earn the respect and support of Sport stakeholders here.
The Meeting, which was held at Olympic House yesterday, saw Green leave nothing on the table in his criticism of the inequitable treatment of the national warriors who wrapped up their eighth Caribbean Sevens title and in the process qualified for the prestigious Hong Kong International Sevens Tournament next year.
The GRFU Head, who was accompanied by a horde of Union officials including Head Coaches Walter Grant-Stuart (Men) and Theodore Henry (Women), was stinging in his condemnation of the treatment that the players face despite being one of the most successful teams in the country’s history and definitely the most dominant team in the sport in the Caribbean.
Guyana men that lost to Canada in the final of the RAN Tournament proved once again that they are the best in the Caribbean, while the women making their return after nearly a year’s absence from the international scene won the Bowl final against Bahamas to end fifth overall.
According to Green, the women had a much tougher time, having to face the likes of Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico in their opening games which they lost, but rebounded to sweep the remaining games in convincing fashion.
“To my mind they did well because they managed to dispatch those that had beaten them before and to come this year and exact revenge was a good feeling,” Green stated.
He believed that the women will be difficult to beat in the near future and has intensified his search to source teams of quality that could help raise their level to that of regional and international standard.
He pointed to countries such as Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela as among those on his radar right now.
The President then extended thanks to all the sponsors including Edward B. Beharry, the Government of Guyana, the National Sports Commission, GTT and Guyana Olympic Association among others for their timely support.
Edward B. Beharry representative Marlyn Patternella congratulated the teams for their sterling efforts and urged them not to be disappointed with the games they lost.
Managers Robin Roberts and Petal Adams also gave positive accounts on their respective teams performances, while Grant-Stuart and Henry were undivided in their general assessment of the two teams’ performances.
They too called for more to be done for the teams in helping them to prepare much better for international engagements, informing that Guyana is definitely the best in the Caribbean, but needs more exposure to compete at the higher level.

More in this category

Sports

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament 2016…Alex Cheeks opens with Taylor Fernandes upset in keenly contest opening salvo

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament 2016…Alex Cheeks...

Nov 18, 2016

The Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with its number one corporate sponsor Digicel is holding the annual Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. squash...
Read More
More respect and support needed for national ruggers

More respect and support needed for national...

Nov 18, 2016

Tang Soo Do International Guyana youths excel in latest grading

Tang Soo Do International Guyana youths excel in...

Nov 18, 2016

New Amsterdam wants rise to continue at Nationals this year

New Amsterdam wants rise to continue at Nationals...

Nov 18, 2016

GABF names new-look senior national team for Jamaica Invitational

GABF names new-look senior national team for...

Nov 18, 2016

New Diamond Primary crowned EBD Champs

New Diamond Primary crowned EBD Champs

Nov 18, 2016

LABA meets to make key decisions tomorrow on Christmas basketball at MSC

LABA meets to make key decisions tomorrow on...

Nov 18, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch