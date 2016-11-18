More respect and support needed for national ruggers

By Rawle Welch

President of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Peter Green during a review briefing held with the media to report on Guyana’s men and women teams performances at the just concluded RAN Championships in Trinidad

and Tobago asked what more do they have to do to earn the respect and support of Sport stakeholders here.

The Meeting, which was held at Olympic House yesterday, saw Green leave nothing on the table in his criticism of the inequitable treatment of the national warriors who wrapped up their eighth Caribbean Sevens title and in the process qualified for the prestigious Hong Kong International Sevens Tournament next year.

The GRFU Head, who was accompanied by a horde of Union officials including Head Coaches Walter Grant-Stuart (Men) and Theodore Henry (Women), was stinging in his condemnation of the treatment that the players face despite being one of the most successful teams in the country’s history and definitely the most dominant team in the sport in the Caribbean.

Guyana men that lost to Canada in the final of the RAN Tournament proved once again that they are the best in the Caribbean, while the women making their return after nearly a year’s absence from the international scene won the Bowl final against Bahamas to end fifth overall.

According to Green, the women had a much tougher time, having to face the likes of Trinidad and Tobago and Mexico in their opening games which they lost, but rebounded to sweep the remaining games in convincing fashion.

“To my mind they did well because they managed to dispatch those that had beaten them before and to come this year and exact revenge was a good feeling,” Green stated.

He believed that the women will be difficult to beat in the near future and has intensified his search to source teams of quality that could help raise their level to that of regional and international standard.

He pointed to countries such as Colombia, Brazil and Venezuela as among those on his radar right now.

The President then extended thanks to all the sponsors including Edward B. Beharry, the Government of Guyana, the National Sports Commission, GTT and Guyana Olympic Association among others for their timely support.

Edward B. Beharry representative Marlyn Patternella congratulated the teams for their sterling efforts and urged them not to be disappointed with the games they lost.

Managers Robin Roberts and Petal Adams also gave positive accounts on their respective teams performances, while Grant-Stuart and Henry were undivided in their general assessment of the two teams’ performances.

They too called for more to be done for the teams in helping them to prepare much better for international engagements, informing that Guyana is definitely the best in the Caribbean, but needs more exposure to compete at the higher level.