LABA meets to make key decisions tomorrow on Christmas basketball at MSC

Nov 18, 2016 Sports 0

Key decisions will be taken tomorrow afternoon when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) will meet its executive committee and its affiliated club representatives at the Mackenzie Sports Club pavilion from 3.00pm.
A representative of the LABA said that its Executive will first discuss the promotion of its annual year end championship at 3.00pm and that will be followed by the LABA general council meeting at 4.30pm with representatives of the clubs affiliated in Linden. These clubs are Retrieve Raiders, Half Mile Bulls, Victory Valley Royals, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Bankers Trust Falcons and Block 22 Flames.
According to the representative of the LABA, the association has arranged for this meeting as time is creeping up on the plans for the staging of this annual event which has a major sponsor over the years.
However, the details of the sponsorship have not been given and the association will be briefing the clubs on the status noting the fact that other activities are also set for the principal sports venue, the Mackenzie sports Club, at the end of the year, namely futsal and football competitions.
With this in mind the decisions on the way forward is to be discussed in its entirety to allow for the playing of the ten day championship and whether the format will remain as initially planned.
Clubs are reminded that they must send at least two representatives to this meeting and it is expected that the executives will also make themselves available for the meetings where president of the LABA Lawrence Simon will chair.

