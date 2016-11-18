High-speed chase bandits linked to more robberies

Latest update November 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

The bandits who were captured in Monday’s high-speed chase appear to have carried out quite a few recent robberies.
Police have been putting the suspects on identification parade, and on Tuesday, one of the men was picked out as the gunman who shot and robbed auto dealer, Rameez Mohamed, last month.
The same suspect was reportedly detained in 2011 with an unlicensed firearm. At the time, he was fleeing from police on a motorcycle when he crashed into a car on Cemetery Road.
Police reportedly found a .38 revolver and six matching rounds on the suspect while taking him to hospital. Kaieteur News found no report of him being charged.
Yesterday, a police official disclosed that the gang has also been implicated in the gunpoint robbery of a businessman last month at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.
The victim was relieved of $1M after leaving a commercial bank.
One of the suspects is a former Tactical Services Unit rank, who “illegally withdrew” from the Force last month.
During the attack on Mohamed, the B.M Soat Auto Dealer was standing in front of his Croal Street business place, when the suspect, who was on a motorcycle, approached him and shot him in his left leg before grabbing a bag with money.
The men were captured on Monday when two police ranks on motorcycles chased down a car in which they were travelling.
The vehicle ended up in a ditch at Lamaha and Republic Streets in Newtown.
Police said that a 9mm Taurus pistol along with 10 live rounds was found in the silver-grey Toyota Premio which bore the fake registration number, HB 7412. The original number plate is HC 7294.
Police found a number of other fake number plates in the vehicle.
According to a police statement, about 11:30hrs on Monday, information was received that some men in a car were planning to rob a gas station and soon after a heavily-tinted vehicle fitting the given description was seen.
On seeing the police, the driver reportedly accelerated and eventually led the police on a high speed chase in Georgetown. The chase ended when the suspects drove into the ditch.
The trio, two of whom are brothers, all hail from the East Coast Demerara, the police statement said.
According to information received by Kaieteur News, the three men were heading up Camp Street in the heavily-tinted motor car but when they spotted the cops, they started reversing along a one-way street.
The two cops from Impact Base observed this and reportedly spotted also that the edge of the car’s number plate was raised a little, with part of a digit showing.
They subsequently trailed the car and eventually arrested the trio.

