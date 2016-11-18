Grand Coastal 2016 Golf tourney fixed for tomorrow at Lusignan

Grand Coastal Hotel & Restaurant of Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara,- rated as

“your number one choice for business or pleasure accommodations in Guyana, South America,”–co-sponsors of the recent Guyana Digicel Open 2016, are sponsors of what promises to be an exciting golf tournament, tomorrow at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Mr MokeshDaby, owner of Grand Coastal had intimated to Club President Oncar Ramroop, his delight at being able to continue supporting the Lusignan Golf Club. He always looks forward to the opportunity to sponsor the Grand Coastal Hotel & Restaurant tournament, an activity that has been taking place for over a decade now. (Mr Daby, only last month, readily agreed to co-sponsor the history-making Digicel Guyana Open 2016 tournament, after Digicel had approved co-sponsorship. Part of Grand Coastal’s contribution was a fabulous cocktail reception held at the Grand Coastal Hotel.

Highlights of last year’s Grand Coastal tourney played on Saturday November 21, 2015 were as follows: 1stFazil Haniff – 67/15(his son Richard was the 2014 winner of the Grand Coastal tournament); 2ndParmanand Max Persaud 69/16; 3rd Lakeram PankoRamsundar – 70/12; 4thPatrick Prashad (Club Vice President) 71/9; Nearest to the Pin, and Best Gross (80) –also Patrick Prashad.

The game will again be played on the open Medal Play system. Prizes will be given for 1st to 4th Best Net positions, overall Best Gross and Nearest to The Pin. Tee-off is set for 12:00 midday. The public is invited to view this tournament free of charge.