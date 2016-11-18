Latest update November 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GABF names new-look senior national team for Jamaica Invitational

Nov 18, 2016 Sports 0

-Debt to creditors forces Executives to fund team

Despite monies being owed to The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) from the National

Nathan Saul

Nathan Saul

Sports Commission (NSC), Guyana will be participating in the Jamaica Basketball Association (JBA) Tri-Nation Basketball Invitational Championships, November 25-28 at the Jamaica National Indoor Sports Centre.
“The Jamaica Basketball Association will have free use for training and games of the Jamaica National Indoors Sports Centre as is customary for international, national, schools and district and tournaments sanctioned by the Association,” the GABF stated in a press release yesterday.
The Executives of the GABF are self-financing the travel costs for the Guyana national team to participate in the Jamaican Tri-Nation Basketball Invitational because of “monies owed to local creditors following the hosting of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Under-16 Championships in Guyana and the $7.78 Million owed by the NSC to GABF”.
The Guyanese national team will have a mixture of junior and senior players as part of the developmental thrust of the federation, consistent with Guyana’s hosting of the CBC U-16 Championships in July and Guyana’s U-15 participation in the Central American Caribbean Basketball Championship in Puerto Rico in August.
The other teams in the Tri-Nation Basketball Invitational are American Basketball Association’s (ABA) semi professional outfit: Libertyville Vipers, Jamaica’s Senior team and Jamaica’s

Terron Welch

Terron Welch

Under -21 teams.
The Jamaica Invitational is expected to be staged annually and will feature six exciting games showcasing young and upcoming players during four days of high quality basketball. The two top teams will compete for the Championship Trophy.
The Guyana touring team will include the following 13 players: Shane Webster (centre); Jermaine Slater (centre/forward); Nathan Saul (guard); Dominic Vincente (guard); Nikkoloi Smith (guard); Terron Welch (guard/forward); Michael Turner (forward); Travis Belgrave (guard); Stanton Rose (forward); Roger John (forward); Jason Squires (guard); Curt English (guard) and Akeem Kanhai (forward).
Head Coach: Mark Agard; Assistant Coaches: Abdul Hamid and Junior Hercules and Manager: Troy Green

More in this category

Sports

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament 2016…Alex Cheeks opens with Taylor Fernandes upset in keenly contest opening salvo

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament 2016…Alex Cheeks...

Nov 18, 2016

The Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with its number one corporate sponsor Digicel is holding the annual Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. squash...
Read More
More respect and support needed for national ruggers

More respect and support needed for national...

Nov 18, 2016

Tang Soo Do International Guyana youths excel in latest grading

Tang Soo Do International Guyana youths excel in...

Nov 18, 2016

New Amsterdam wants rise to continue at Nationals this year

New Amsterdam wants rise to continue at Nationals...

Nov 18, 2016

GABF names new-look senior national team for Jamaica Invitational

GABF names new-look senior national team for...

Nov 18, 2016

New Diamond Primary crowned EBD Champs

New Diamond Primary crowned EBD Champs

Nov 18, 2016

LABA meets to make key decisions tomorrow on Christmas basketball at MSC

LABA meets to make key decisions tomorrow on...

Nov 18, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch