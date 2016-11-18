GABF names new-look senior national team for Jamaica Invitational

-Debt to creditors forces Executives to fund team

Despite monies being owed to The Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) from the National

Sports Commission (NSC), Guyana will be participating in the Jamaica Basketball Association (JBA) Tri-Nation Basketball Invitational Championships, November 25-28 at the Jamaica National Indoor Sports Centre.

“The Jamaica Basketball Association will have free use for training and games of the Jamaica National Indoors Sports Centre as is customary for international, national, schools and district and tournaments sanctioned by the Association,” the GABF stated in a press release yesterday.

The Executives of the GABF are self-financing the travel costs for the Guyana national team to participate in the Jamaican Tri-Nation Basketball Invitational because of “monies owed to local creditors following the hosting of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Under-16 Championships in Guyana and the $7.78 Million owed by the NSC to GABF”.

The Guyanese national team will have a mixture of junior and senior players as part of the developmental thrust of the federation, consistent with Guyana’s hosting of the CBC U-16 Championships in July and Guyana’s U-15 participation in the Central American Caribbean Basketball Championship in Puerto Rico in August.

The other teams in the Tri-Nation Basketball Invitational are American Basketball Association’s (ABA) semi professional outfit: Libertyville Vipers, Jamaica’s Senior team and Jamaica’s

Under -21 teams.

The Jamaica Invitational is expected to be staged annually and will feature six exciting games showcasing young and upcoming players during four days of high quality basketball. The two top teams will compete for the Championship Trophy.

The Guyana touring team will include the following 13 players: Shane Webster (centre); Jermaine Slater (centre/forward); Nathan Saul (guard); Dominic Vincente (guard); Nikkoloi Smith (guard); Terron Welch (guard/forward); Michael Turner (forward); Travis Belgrave (guard); Stanton Rose (forward); Roger John (forward); Jason Squires (guard); Curt English (guard) and Akeem Kanhai (forward).

Head Coach: Mark Agard; Assistant Coaches: Abdul Hamid and Junior Hercules and Manager: Troy Green