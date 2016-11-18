Latest update November 18th, 2016 12:50 AM

Female who rented getaway car charged for robbing Clement Rohee’s home

A 49-year-old woman was yesterday remanded to prison charged with two counts of robbery

REMANDED: Corlette Parks

under-arms, in relation to a recent robbery at the home of Clement Rohee, Former Minister of Home Affairs.
The woman, Corlette Parks of 4692 Postal Housing Scheme, Georgetown was arraigned in the Providence Magistrate’s Court yesterday. An unrepresented Parks pleaded not guilty to the allegations.
She will be spending the festive season behind bars as she was remanded to prison until January 11, 2017.
Police said that a woman had rented the getaway car, and returned it to a Croal Street, Georgetown dealer about an hour later.
Three bandits, who were masked and carrying two guns and a knife, escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables, after tying and beating two of Rohee’s maids.
The employees were the only persons at the Eccles, East Bank Demerara home.
The bandits reportedly entered through the back door, which was left open.
Reports are that the maids were tied and kicked when they told the intruders that they had no idea where the money and jewellery were hidden.
Rohee, a Member of Parliament (MP) said that he and his wife were at work when a neighbour called and informed him that a jeep loaded with police ranks was in front of his property.
According to the former Home Affairs Minister, when he arrived at his home, he was informed that one of the maids had left the door open while she was inside cleaning. He stated that the men used the opportunity to barge into his house and demanded that the women hand over gold, after which the men ransacked his home in search of valuables.
The PPP General Secretary added that he was informed that the ordeal lasted for about 15 minutes and the men escaped in a car.

