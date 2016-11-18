Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament 2016…Alex Cheeks opens with Taylor Fernandes upset in keenly contest opening salvo

The Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with its number one corporate sponsor

Digicel is holding the annual Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. squash courts.

Play commenced on the opening day with matches in eight of the nine categories which are being contested. In category A in the feature match of the day, junior national Under 17 player Alex Cheeks upset higher ranked seeded player Caribbean Girls Under 19 runner- up Taylor Fernandes winning three games to two in a match that could have gone either way.

Taylor won the first game 11- 6, but Alex bounced back to win the second game 11 – 6. Taylor then won a close third game 11 – 9 but Alex again rebounded to take the fourth game 11 – 4. The fifth game was close throughout but when Alex had match ball at 10 – 7 it seemed all over for Taylor but she would not give up easily and won the next three points to even the score at ten all. The scores were again even at eleven but Alex then won the next two points to secure a well earned victory.

Also in category A in the match up of the two Islam brothers, Daniel defeated Anthony

in three straight games 11 – 8, 11 – 1, 11 – 8.

Category B had another upset as Samuel Ince-Carvalhal defeated higher seeded Maya Collins in three straight games 11 – 8, 11 – 5, 11 – 4.

In category C Michael Alphonso proved to be too strong for Dominic Collins, winning easily 11– 1, 11– 3, 11– 1, while in category D Kirsten Gomes outplayed Aliyah Persaud winning 11–7, 11– 0, 11– 5. Also in category D Abosaide Cadogan defeated Jason Gomes also in straight games 11 – 3, 11 – 6, 11 – 7.

Matches will continue from 6.00 pm daily with the finals set to commence from 11.00 am on Sunday.

Results in each of the categories were as follows:

Category I

Aishani Persaud beat Grant Fernandes 11-6, 11-7

Noah Rahaman defeated Dhiren Persaud 11-7, 11-4

Malia Maikoo beat Jared Saul 11-4, 11-5

Category G

Jahcinta Adams beat Teija Edwards 11 – 13, 11 – 9, 11 – 4

Isabella Ramjohn beat Osmond Mack 11 – 9, 3 – 11, 12 – 10

Category F

Mikhail Persaud beat Nicholas Verwey 9 – 11, 11 – 7, 11 – 8

Louis Da Silva defeated Liam Carpenter 11 – 8, 11 – 4

Chad De Abreu defeated Shiloh Asregado 10 – 12, 11 – 8, 11 – 7

Category E

Mohyryan Baksh beat Zachary Persaud 11 – 6, 12 – 10

James Mekdeci beat Paige Fernandes 11 – 3, 7 – 11, 11 – 7

Category D

Abosaide Cadogan defeated Jason Gomes 11 – 3, 11 – 6, 11 – 7

Kirsten Gomes beat Aliyah Persaud 11 – 7, 11 – 0, 11 – 5

Category C

Michael Alphonso beat Dominic Collins 11 – 1, 11 – 3, 11 – 1

Category B

Samuel Ince-Carvalhal beat Maya Collins 11 – 8, 11 – 5, 11 – 4

Category A

Daniel Islam beat Anthony Islam 11 – 8, 11 – 1, 11 – 8

Alex Cheeks beat Taylor Fernandes 6 – 11, 11 – 6, 9 – 11, 11 – 4, 13 – 11