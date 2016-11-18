Latest update November 18th, 2016 12:55 AM

Donald play dead fuh see he funeral

Nov 18, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Fuh two days de news flying around. People call dem neighbour and when de neighbour call another neighbour de very people call dem boys. People call till from de States to find out if is true.
De whole story is that news go out that Donald Dumb dead. Dem boys hear some people seh how dem did notice how slim he get before he stop being president. Some seh how dem know he had a bad heart.
But de biggest news come when Al Jazeera report how de man dead. Now Al Jazeera is an international paper suh when it carry such a report people does believe. That is because de paper does be de first to report some really big news.
Is late in de day dem boys realize that Donald play dead fuh see wha funeral he gun get. Of course couple people ring down he phone but not plenty. Nobody go to he house like when people dead and de neighbours does come together to hold a wake. He didn’t hear de announcement pun de radio and nobody didn’t express surprise.
In fact, Donald is de one who call Al Jazeera to tell dem he dead. He use a strange voice and dem boys only find out when dem call Al Jazeera. De phone number that mek de call was a Guyana phone number. Al Jazeera seh that it was a 592 number. But was de phone number that give it away. GTT seh that Donald had that number fuh years.
Then Al Jazeera play de tape of de call. Anybody who know Donald couldn’t miss de voice. Donald dead and de whole of Guyana in mourning. That was de call to Al Jazeera.
Dem boys seh that dem expect nuff people to call in to seh dem dead.
Talk half and wait fuh Bharrat to mek de next dead call.

