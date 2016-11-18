Court seizes $2.2M in undeclared currency

Re-migrant Guyanese Clairmont Reid is counting losses totaling $2,264,425 (US$11,045.98) after

the monies were forfeited from him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan; he was also fined $250,000 with an alternative of six months’ imprisonment for failing to declare the cash while he was an incoming passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Reid, 37, of South Vryheid Lust, East Coast Demerara was charged for knowingly making an untrue declaration on a customs declaration form. In an answer to question five on the form, he ticked that he was carrying less than US$10,000, when he was carrying TT$139,135 which is equivalent to US$21,045.98.

Initially, the father of three had pleaded not guilty to the charge and was released on $100,000 bail. However, he opted to plead guilty yesterday, after receiving advice from his Attorney, Dexter Todd.

Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, told the court that the monies were seized from Reid by Customs Officers at the CJIA on June 6, last. He said that the man was at the time an incoming passenger at the airport after disembarking a Caribbean Airline flight from Trinidad and Tobago. Jeffers said that Reid uplifted his baggage and handed over the declaration form to a Customs Officer.

“Upon checking the form it was observed that Reid ticked no to the fifth question he was required to answer,” Jeffers related.

According to the Prosecutor, the question stated, “I am (we are) carrying currency or monetary instrument over US$10,000 or equivalent.”

Prosecutor Jeffers disclosed that the monies were unearthed after a search was conducted on Reid’s luggage. During the search he told the Customs Officer that there is a possibility he might be carrying Trinidad and Tobago currency. The prosecutor stated that Reid was questioned as to why he failed to declare the cash and told officials that he was carrying monies for persons and did not see the need state it on the declaration form.

The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) took possession of the TT$139,135 to conduct investigations.

An official from SOCU handed over the Trinidad and Tobago currency to the court yesterday along with documents stating its US$ equivalents. Of the US$21,045.98, Reid was given back US$10,000 (GUY$2,050,000) – the sum he is not required to declare when travelling. The remainder was forfeited and will be deposited into the state’s treasury.

In a plea of mitigation, Attorney Todd begged the court to fine his client instead of imposing a custodial sentence. He said that Reid is the sole breadwinner of his family and his wife is over seven months pregnant.

The lawyer stated that Reid returned to Guyana after living on the island for over 15 years, to contribute towards the development of the country.

He added that his client was in no way trying to be dishonest to authorities, and that he acquired most of the cash from selling his apartment and household items before migrating. According to Todd, although Reid has an unblemished criminal record he has been unable to secure employment since returning to his homeland.