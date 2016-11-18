Chinese company green-lighted to conduct assessment of E-Government Unit

…Previous assessments useless- Trotman

Cabinet has given the go-ahead for Huawei Technologies to undertake a new assessment of the E- Government Unit.

Yesterday, as he hosted post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, indicated that the Ministry of Public Telecommunications will enter into an agreement with Huawei Technologies Company Ltd of China for the execution of the assessment.

Trotman did not say how much this will be costing the Ministry but noted that the assessment will go a long way in the development of a scope for the establishment of the Smart Guyana Project. The Smart Guyana Project is government’s plan to implement a nationwide broadband network.

Trotman indicated that the assessment will include “the level of effort and financing required and the consideration of information systems applications for all levels of government.” He said however, that the agreement with the Chinese company does not preclude the government from entering into similar arrangements with any other interested party.

Asked about previous studies that are supposed to be similar in scope, Trotman told the media that what passed for a plan under the previous administration “is of no consequence and could not be used.”

“The findings in the concluded study are regrettable, but the Government has no other choice but to start all over again,” said Trotman. The Minister told the media that he will endeavor to have these studies shared with the public.

As it relates to the fibre optic cable, Minister Trotman said that much of the past work has been deemed obsolete and incapable of being resuscitated, “So I believe that it has been concluded and has been reported by the Minister of State in the past that it is a spent project, and that parts of it can be salvaged and most parts of it cannot be,” Minister Trotman said.

“Some of the equipment and tower stations, solar panels can be salvaged,” Minister Trotman said.

The Minister said that if one travels along the Mabura road and the Lethem trail one may notice visible signs of decay and destruction of the fiber optic cable.

In early September, a delegation from the Ministry of Public Telecommunications and the Citizens Security Programme—which falls under the Ministry of Public Security—visited China on what Telecoms Minister, Cathy Hughes, described as an exceptionally successful “fact finding mission.”

She spoke about this “mission” at a press conference hosted at her Camp Street office.

Hughes told the media that she got a firsthand view of the most advanced, state-of-the-art technologies in the field of ICT.

Accompanying Hughes on the trip were Head of the E-Government Unit, Floyd Levi, and Manager of the Citizen Security Strengthening Project, Clement Henry.

The team visited Huawei Technologies.