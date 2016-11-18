Centennial Arch to be unveiled next week

Latest update November 18th, 2016 12:55 AM
As part of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of bauxite mining in Guyana, two main
activities will culminate the 2016 observation next Friday at the site of that Arch at the junction of Casaurina Drive.
According to Chief Executive Officer of Linmine Secretariat and member of the planning committee Emmet Alves, the unveiling of the arch will be done by President David Granger. Alves noted that the launching of the Centennial Magazine will also be launched.
Alves said the Arch depicts the Bauxite Companies that mined in the Region. “The arch depicts the companies beginning with Allan, Demerara Bauxite Company (DEMBA), Guyana Bauxite Company (Guybau), Guyana Mining Enterprise (Guymine), Linden Mining Enterprise (Linmine), Reynolds and Bernice Mining Enterprise (Bermine) at Kwakwani in the Berbice River and Rusal.”
The arch was donated by BOSAI to the tune of $20M, was built by a Surinamese Company and installed by a local contractor Mr. Brian Mc Rae.
Nov 18, 2016The Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with its number one corporate sponsor Digicel is holding the annual Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. squash...
Nov 18, 2016
Nov 18, 2016
Nov 18, 2016
Nov 18, 2016
Nov 18, 2016
Nov 18, 2016
Many of the Cuban-trained Guyanese doctors are hopelessly incompetent. They have killed countless of poor patients at... more
The Budget for 2017 has not yet been passed and people are bawling. The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association says... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
The past week was full of talking points, none more than the shocking results of the elections in the United States.... more