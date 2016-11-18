Centennial Arch to be unveiled next week

As part of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of bauxite mining in Guyana, two main

activities will culminate the 2016 observation next Friday at the site of that Arch at the junction of Casaurina Drive.

According to Chief Executive Officer of Linmine Secretariat and member of the planning committee Emmet Alves, the unveiling of the arch will be done by President David Granger. Alves noted that the launching of the Centennial Magazine will also be launched.

Alves said the Arch depicts the Bauxite Companies that mined in the Region. “The arch depicts the companies beginning with Allan, Demerara Bauxite Company (DEMBA), Guyana Bauxite Company (Guybau), Guyana Mining Enterprise (Guymine), Linden Mining Enterprise (Linmine), Reynolds and Bernice Mining Enterprise (Bermine) at Kwakwani in the Berbice River and Rusal.”

The arch was donated by BOSAI to the tune of $20M, was built by a Surinamese Company and installed by a local contractor Mr. Brian Mc Rae.