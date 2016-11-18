Berbice Chamber Inter Agency cricket 2016 set for tomorrow

The Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) on Monday successfully launched the seventh edition of the Corporate Business in Sports (CBIS) Inter-Agency Softball cricket tournament, fun day and exhibition cricket games amongst Corporate Businesses.

The launching took place at the BCCDA office at Chapel Street; New Amsterdam and was attended by the respective captains of the participating teams along with sponsors and members of the BCCDA.

Remarks were given by BCCDA President Ramroop Ragnauth and Treasurer Chris Hicks who outlined the format the competition will take and some of the rules of the competition.

The teams are expected to engage in 10/10 cricket, dominoes and other activities.

The tournament will be held at the Rose Hall Community Center tomorrow, Saturday 19th November, and is expected to bring together 14 business organisations and agencies. The competition will be played on a knockout basis.

The teams expected to participate this year are – Hand in Hand, Ansa McAl Trading, Republic Bank, Rosignol, Republic Bank New Amsterdam Branch, Berbice Bridge Company (BBCI), Massey Trading, Olderndorf Carriers, Massy Industries and new comers Permaul Trading.

The aim of the event is to promote unity and fostering better working relationships between entities and the public.

The day’s activities as usual is expected to offer much excitement as patrons will have the opportunity to see professionals from various disciplines including bankers, managers, lawyers, pre-sellers, cashiers and clerks all battling for supremacy.

Fans will be in for a big treat as the organisers have introduced a number of new initiatives to make the activity a truly business, family oriented affair.

The activities are expected to commence at 09:00 hrs and go way into the evening. Top stereos sounds will be in attendance. Children and other patrons will also be catered for with Merry go round and other tokens.

Patrons will have an opportunity to walk away with gate prizes which will be up for grabs, compliments of Massy Industries and Massy Trading.

All the funds raised from the project will go towards charity.

The tournament, which started in 2010 as a friendly game amongst business places, has now grown to become an agenda item on the calendars of the corporate businesses.

Each Team is permitted two guest players (NO NATIONAL PLAYER). Employee’s spouse and children can register as staff of the Company if there are not enough employees to fill the team.

The winning team is expected to pocket $40,000 plus a trophy and medals. Second place will take home $20,000 plus a trophy and medals. Third and fourth place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 respectively plus a trophy and medals.

The man of the match will get $5,000 plus a trophy.

The defending champions are the Nand Persaud Group of Companies. (Samuel Whyte)