BCB Tenelec Inc 50-over tourney…Chattergoon, Baldeo spearhead Albion to victory

Nov 18, 2016

Half centuries from former West Indies opener Sewnarine Chattergoon and a five-wicket haul

Balchan Baldeo

from all rounder Balchand Baldeo led Albion Cricket Club to wins over Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets and Port Mourant last weekend in the TENELEC Inc First Division 50-over Competition organised by the Berbice Cricket Board.
At Area “H” on Saturday, the host won the toss and inserted Albion CC who struggled initially but recovered to reach a respectable 191 for 9 in their reduced 44 overs due to early morning showers. In his comeback game, Chattergoon scored a crucial 62. He got support from former national youth player Sharaz Ramcharran 45 and West Indies leg spinner Devendra Bishoo 27. Extras contributed 26. Bowling for RHT Gizmos and Gadgets, former national youth pacer Clinton Pestano took 2 for 30 off 7 overs.
In reply, the host were shot out for a disappointing 114 runs in 27 overs to lose by 77 runs. Pestano top scored with 45 while Royston Crandon made 20. Off-spinner Balchand Baldeo spun webd around the batsmen taking 5 for 25 off 7 overs. Bishoo supported with a miserly spell of 2 for 7 off seven overs and Ramcharran 2 for 21 off 5 overs.
Over at Port Mourant ground on Sunday, Albion batted first and again had a poor start before recovering to make 208 for 9 off their allotted 50 overs. Chattergoon once again led the recovery with a patient 65 (6×4,1×6). He got support from David Latchaya 35, former Guyana youth player Verapen Permaul 32 and Ramcharran 23. Bowling for the host, national middle order batsman Chanderpaul Hemraj took 2 for 15, Dimitri Cameron 2 for 21 and Kellon Carmichael 2 for 48.
In reply, Port Mourant struggled throughout as they ended on 150 all out in 50 overs to lose by 58 runs. Samuel Kistasammy top scored with a fighting 50 (5×4); Baldeo took 2 for 19 off 10 overs, and Latchaya 2 for 34 off 10 overs.

