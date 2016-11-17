Latest update November 17th, 2016 12:59 AM

Tucber Park Cricket Club congratulates to Romario Shepherd

The executives and members of Tucber Park Cricket Club (TPCC) are extending congratulations to Romario Shepherd on his call up for the WICB PCL 4 day tournament. He was selected to replace Eon Hooper in the Guyana Jaguars squad to play against Leeward Island and Windward Island in the second and third round of the PCL.
Shepherd, who represented Guyana at the Under-15 and Under-19 levels, became the second player (Anthony D’Andrade represented UWI Vice Chancellor’s eleven versus the Touring Zimbabwe team in 2010) from TPCC to play List ‘A’ when he made his debut earlier this year against Leeward Islands.
He was named man of the match in his only limited overs game, claiming 3/37. Shepherd now has the chance to become the second player from TPCC to play First Class cricket after former national pacer Jeremy Gordon played in 2006/07.
Once again TPCC would like to congratulate Shepherd and wish him all the best as he continues to make his family, the club, Berbice and Guyana proud.

