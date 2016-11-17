South Georgetown yearning for first National Schools’ title

South Georgetown, District 13, have put their perspective on claiming their first National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championship title since 1980 when Georgetown were divided into three parts.

The road to the title next week will be a tough one for South Georgetown to travel, especially since North Georgetown (District 11) and Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) have shared the Championship title between them since 1991.

Leon Bishop is of the belief that his District that finished joint fourth with Essequibo Islands/West Demerara in last year’s Championship can finish among the top three with the hope of upsetting the two titans for the top prize.

“I am really confident in my swimmers, who I am banking on, and the cycling as well as the Teacher’s; the team is in high spirits and I believe once we can win swimming and the Teacher’s Championships, we will be in the top three,” the District Coordinator said.

“I can afford to safely say we can even challenge for the top spot,” Bishop added, before further highlighting one of the weak areas in the 2016 edition of the South Georgetown squad, which he noted has kept the District from being successful.

“Our downfall in the District is simply our students don’t get to be a part of the clubs, especially for the swimmers because of financial constraints; that was a big thing for us in the past and to some extent the cycling and athletics,” he said.

“Now we have put some systems in place and over the years we have continuously improved,” he continued. Bishop indicated that the team will be coming strong and focused on performance to achieve their main goal of winning the Championship.

“The morale for the team is high; our swimmers are improving. We lost the Teacher’s contest by seven points and we are out here working to help win that and I think the kids have seen that and are motivated to put in the work,” he informed.

“We are ready and raring to go in all the Championships… we finished 11th last year in track and field and was out of the top three by one point (overall), so I believe once we can hold our own we will be inside of the top three for sure,” Bishop added.

Before Georgetown were separated into three Districts at the National Schools’ Championships, North, South and East Georgetown, as a team won the event 12 times dating back to the first recorded Championships in 1959.

A win for South Georgetown would make them the only other Georgetown team outside of North to win a Championship title. The National School Championships begin on Monday with the Cycling and Swimming Competitions and continue on November 22 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.