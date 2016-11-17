‘Sheep’ bandit identified as E’bo man

posted photo of gun on Facebook

Swift action by law enforcement led to the identification of the suspected bandit who was fatally shot by police on Tuesday.

Kaieteur News understands that the man was positively identified as 34-year-old Rondell Marks called “Blackie” of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo.

According to reports received, his mother, Monica Marks, identified his body at the Arokium Funeral Home after his picture circulated on Facebook.

Marks was shot dead by police ranks in Berbice who were responding to a larceny of sheep report.

The man allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at the lawmen and was fatally shot by one of the ranks with a service revolver, about 06:20 hrs in a farm house at Lochaber Village, West Canje, Berbice.

According to a police report, three police officers, one armed with a service weapon, proceeded to a farmhouse at Lochaber Village, West Canje, and were immediately confronted at the entrance by Marks.

The man allegedly rushed back into the house, armed himself with a handgun and attempted to shoot the armed policeman who had followed closely behind him. During the confrontation, the rank discharged his firearm several times at the suspect who fell.

He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An unlicensed silver Taurus pistol and six live matching rounds were retrieved from the house. The firearm is similar to the one the slain bandit posted on his personal Facebook page earlier this month.

The house was subsequently searched and a number of articles were found: One Plum phone, two silver finger rings, one silver chain, one Compaq Laptop Computer, and several electronic gadgets. The first four items were positively identified by Ravendra Bipram, 27, of Anchorville, Port Mourant, Berbice, as his property. He was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on November 11, 2016, at Smythfield Access Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, by a male fitting the description of the deceased.

Police, looking for other accomplices, later searched another home, at Mount Sinai, and recovered a handgun.