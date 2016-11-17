Latest update November 17th, 2016 12:59 AM

Prime suspect in Albouystown fatal shooting arrested

After managing to evade the police for four days, the prime suspect in the murder of 27-year-old

Michael Junior Payne

Michael Junior Payne

Michael Junior Payne, has been captured.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a press release yesterday said that the suspect was arrested around 20:30 hrs on Tuesday in Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown.
Payne, a father of one, was gunned down last Friday in Albouystown, when he went to collect a bicycle from the suspect, with whom he was involved in an argument the previous night at Ketley Street, Charlestown.
According to information received, Payne and the suspect were involved in a bitter dispute last Thursday, during which Payne left and went into his shop. The suspect allegedly picked up Payne’s bicycle and rode away.
The following morning, Payne, along with a cousin, went to the suspect’s home at La Penitenc

e Street, Albouystown, to collect the bicycle.
Reports are that Payne and his cousin called out for the suspect, but after receiving no response, they decided to bang on the door a couple of times.
Kaieteur News was told that it was while banging on the door that neighbours heard several gunshots coming from the suspect’s home.
Payne sustained three gunshot wounds, while his cousin managed to escape without injuries.

