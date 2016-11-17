Pot tell ee mattie ee bottam black

Dr Nutten call in de police to question dem nurse who write de exams de other day. He tell de press that he believe de Nursing Council had something to do wid de skullduggery.

When dem boys read de story dem had to laugh because dem remember he right away. He was involved in a much bigger duggery than that skullduggery. When Soulja Bai go to call de police some thief man in Soulja Bai Cabinet beg fuh him. If people didn’t know bout de skullduggery wid de bottom house drugs bond that he rent in Albouystown and got Guyana paying $12.5 million a month dem woulda think he was a priest or even a young pope in de making.

Then you got de other one, Jagdeo, that unmatchable scamp. He too had a press conference, yesterday and guess what? He now throwing blame on two people fuh all de skullduggery that involve de US$200 million he seh he spend on de corn factory at Skeldon. All two of dem people he blame name Booker. One dead and Jagdeo took de other one to court.

Imagine de court rule against Jagdeo. De court tell Jagdeo he is de one to be blamed yet nine years after de plant commission, he want to tell Guyana that he not involve.

Dem boys seh that if dem allow him to talk a little more he would tell de nation that he was never president of Guyana and that how all de skullduggery happen under Donald Dumb.

That is a case of trying to pull wool over people eye just like how GWI trying to pull wool over people eye wid that water treatment plant contract.

Jagdeo also seh at ee press conference that he don’t know how de ex-Minister son and he padnah, who is Brassington padnah in business and Jagdeo number one padnah in govt, get de BMW 2007 contract.

Dem boys seh he nah lie, just that eh talking to heself. Dem boys know, if a pin got to buy when he was president of Guyana he had to know who getting de contract, wheh de merchandise coming from buying, how much it cost and who and who got to get de kickback from de deal.

Talk half and hope Jagdeo start talking de truth.