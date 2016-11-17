New Diamond Grove, Xenon Academy triumph

New Diamond Grove Primary School and Xenon Academy Primary registered victories when the East Bank Demerara zone of the Guyana Cricket Board Scotiabank kiddy progression one cricket tournament continued recently at Thirst Park.

New Diamond Grove Primary (NDG) defeated Peter’s Hall Primary by 31 runs. Batting first, NDG Primary made 127-5 off their allotted 14 overs. Ray Richard scored 59; Mickel Stephen had 2-7 and Levianna Kelly 2-5. Peter’s Hall were bowled out for 96 in 13.5 overs in reply. Edward Scott got 36.

Xenon Academy beat Diamond Primary by 10 runs. Xenon Academy took first strike and scored 128-3 with David Richards hitting 43, Rajin Dhanraj 38, Lloyd Barker 28 and Anthony Green 23. Diamond responded with 118-9. Jonathan Looknarine got 45; Latisha Thompson took 2-1.

NDG overcame Timehri Primary by 39 runs. Batting first, NDG managed 185-4. Deonarine Dindial got 58, while Jonathan Chandra hit 53; Prince Lord and Markus Songster took two wickets apiece. Timehri Primary responded with 138-7. Wazim Mohamed struck 51 and Shane Arinda 33. Lakeram Shivlall had 3-1.

NDG got the better of Xenon Academy. Xenon Academy took first turn at the crease and got 127 all out in 14 overs. Lloyd Barker made 46 as Jonathan Chandra snared 3-0. NDG replied with 128 in 13.5 overs. David Richards and Ray Richards made 29 and Ronaldo Adams 23. (Zaheer Mohamed)