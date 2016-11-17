Neighbours St. Angela’s and St. Agnes promise riveting finale

By Rawle Welch

Now that the dust has settled and the two finalists decided, all connected to the two combatants, defending champion St. Angela’s and neighbours St. Agnes could brace themselves for a riveting conclusion to this year’s Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition on Sunday, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

However, before their mouth watering clash, 2013 champion St. Pius will battle the luckless West Ruimveldt in a third place playoff, an encounter that also promises to be full of action.

In the championship game, the two teams made it to this juncture after recording similar 1-0 victories against their respective opponents in hard fought encounters so right away one could see that they are battle tested sides that are difficult to breakdown.

They also possess players with exceptional individual talent who could turn a game on its side, but this view should not take away from the fact that what has made them so hard to beat is that they play very good team ball and usually stick to game strategy.

The defending champion St. Angela’s have rightly been installed as favourites to win the title once again and if they do, it will mark the first time that any school in the competition’s short history has done so.

This team have shown a propensity to make full use of the calibre of players it has at its disposal and many teams throughout the competition have felt the full brunt of their attacking prowess, while their defensive tenacity that was on full display in their semi-final clash against a spirited St. Pius unit is just as potent.

Once again Seon Cato, who has fired in ten goals to date will no doubt be the main focus of their attack, while Antwoine Vincent, Antonio McArthur and Omarie Nelson are just as lethal in the attacking third.

On the other hand, St. Agnes have shown that they are just as resilient on both ends of the field and while their margin of victory over a tough West Ruimveldt unit in their semi-final showdown was a slim one, edging them 1-0, they too demonstrated that they could shut shop when necessary.

They’ve already gained the attention of many teams after knocking off quite a few traditional powerhouses and underestimating them could prove perilous for the reigning champs.

It is no secret that their strength lies in their defence, having conceded just one goal so far and that occurred in the group stages so one could see immediately that piercing their backline is easier said than done.

David Xavier and Nikhail Carter has been the architects of most of their wins as evidenced when the latter rose high in the air to head past the West Ruimveldt custodian for the decider.

What is certain is that both teams are very good defensively, while St. Angela’s hold the edge in attack, but with the championship and bragging rights on the line both teams will believe that no one holds the advantage.

The third place playoff is significant for both teams who must be feeling disappointed after losing close encounters and this emotion could provide the impetus for an enthralling confrontation.

Both teams are from the South Ward and it is widely known that a number of the country’s best footballers reside in the various communities that make up the location so expect a showcase of skills.

St. Pius is a school that has experienced the joy of lifting the championship trophy and while they will not be playing for such would still like to end the journey on a positive note.

Dwayne Baptiste and Kaden Wellington are the players on whose shoulders the burden will be to engineer a win.

On the other hand, West Ruimveldt, a team that have reached to this stage in almost every edition must be determined more than ever to gain some respectability after faltering at the penultimate hurdle once again.

Kevin Mentis, Tafrel McAllister, Tyrese Jeffrey and Kenneth Gordon will be in charge of their quest to set up a victory.

The third place starts at 14:00 hrs, while final is set for one hour later.

Before these two games, action for the minor positions will commence from 11:00 hrs.