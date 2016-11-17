Nalico Nafico supports Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney

Vickash Persaud, Senior Representative and Marlon Hendricks, Agency Manager of Nalico Nafico yesterday made a presentation of the Female 1st Place Trophy for the Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tournament to Aubrey Major Jnr., New Era Director.

The tournament will commence on November 25 with action set for the Mackenzie Hard Court in Linden and running for nine nights and concludes on December 26. Keen competition is anticipated with many of the leading Futsal teams and players expected to be in action.

Insurance Company, Nalico Nafico, agreed to support the event after being approached providing the winner’s trophy for the female segment of the event.

Game nights are set for November 25 with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.

The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will claim $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place will collect a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best goalkeeper and Best young player.

Exhibition contests featuring Promoters versus the Referees, Taxi Drivers against Mini Bus drivers and a specially arranged Media contest is also on the cards.

Other sponsors include main sponsor, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa McAl, Cell Smart, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Auto Services.