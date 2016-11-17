Latest update November 17th, 2016 12:56 AM

Handyman loses home in evening blaze

Nov 17, 2016

Pondering his next move: Baijnauth Baichan

A fire on Tuesday evening completely ravaged a two-storey wooden and concrete building at Lot 145, No 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Forty-year-old Baijnauth Baichan, who lives alone, told this publication that, “meh bin a one ah meh friend house and somebody tell meh seh meh house deh pon fire”.

According to the man, upon hearing the news he rushed to his place of residence and was met with a blaze that fire fighters were trying to contain.

Baichan recounted that the fire started at around 19:00 hrs.

The man related that he does odd jobs around the village and had been residing at the location for the past four years. According to him, the house was furnished with all the necessities that would have made him comfortable.

Baichan claimed that he was told by Guyana Power and Light employees who visited the scene that night that the fire may have been electrical in nature.
He stated that his home does not have electricity, but a wire running from a utility pole nearby is attached to his meter.

Baichan is estimating nearly $1M in losses.

