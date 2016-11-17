Latest update November 17th, 2016 12:59 AM

GRDB overcome GSA by eight wickets

Nov 17, 2016 Sports 0

The victorious GRDB team with minister of Agriculture Noel Holder display their accolade

The victorious GRDB team with minister of Agriculture Noel Holder display their accolade

Guyana Rice Development Board defeated Guyana School of Agriculture by eight wickets to win the final of the Ministry of Agriculture inter agency softball cricket competition which was played recently at National Park.
GSA, who drew the bye to the final, batted first and scored 88-7 with A. Narine getting 16, S. Franklyn 14 and C. Fraser 12. Nimron Bahadur took two wickets. GRDB responded with 89-2 in 6.4 overs. Travis Fung scored 36 and Tyrone English made 22 not out.
In the other disciplines, Hydromet defeated GSA in the football final; Head Office won the domino competition; and GSA got the better of GRDB in the volleyball and basketball finals. The cards competition was won by GLDA, while the March Past was won by Fisheries.
There were also several novelty competitions, including Lime and Spoon, Tug-of-War, Buns Eating, Beer Drinking and a Heads of Department race.
The winners of these events were all presented with hampers, compliments of New GMC. On hand to help in the distribution of prizes were Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder and Permanent Secretary George Jarvis.
The Ministry of Agriculture would like to thank all and sundry who participated in some way to make the activity a success. Special mention is being made of the New GMC and GLDA for donating extra prizes
Gratitude is also being expressed to NAREI, MMA, Pesticides, GSA, Hydromet, NDIA, Fisheries, GRDB, GuySuCo for their involvement in this year’s activity.
The sport finals brought the curtains down on Agriculture Month 2016, which was held under the theme: “Exploring new production frontiers: in pursuit of climate resilience.”

