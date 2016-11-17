GFF Grassroots Festival launched

By Zaheer Mohamed

As part of its developmental curriculum the Guyana Football Federation yesterday launched its inaugural Grassroots Festival at its head office in Section K Campbellville.

The objectives of the festival, which will commence on November 19, are to promote and increase participation at Grassroots level of both male and female, to introduce family members to the beautiful game in a positive environment and to act as a catalyst for GFF 2017 Grassroots Coaching Programme.

One festival will be held in each of the nine associations starting with the East Coast FA at Golden Grove on November 19, East Bank FA on November 26 at Diamond, Essequibo FA on November 26 at Queenstown, West Demerara on December 3 at Leonora, Berbice FA on December 3 at Scottsburg Community ground, Upper Demerara FA on December 6 at a venue to be announced, Georgetown FA on December 10 at Eve Leary, Bartica FA on December 10 at Bartica Community Centre ground and Rupununi FA on December 17 at St. Ignatius.

Speaking at the launching, Technical Director of the GFF Ian Greenwood said it’s the start of a long term grassroots plan which will kick off at the end of January 2017.

“The idea of the festival is to design a programme for the youths between the ages of 5-12 years old. What we really want to do at the GFF is to get a new group of players into the football fraternity so the idea is to try to bring out as many new boys and girls as possible, what we are looking to do as well is to get as many parents, relatives and friends to come on board,” he added.

Greenwood related that a Grassroots Coaching Programme for 5-12 years old will be launched in 2017 where they will have structured sessions from February until April.

“The Grassroots programme is one of the key areas for the growth of the game and among the activities are fundamental warm ups, dribbling techniques, passing techniques and head tennis,” he said.

Greenwood feels that schools programme is essential for the growth of the game. “We have had some positive meetings with the relevant authorities and we are looking to have the school programme up and running next year. At the moment we are designing a football calendar which will have the school programme running from the end of September to December, he stated, adding that Digicel’s tournament is a fantastic one.

The Technical Director indicated that the football calendar will be distributed to all the key stakeholders and the staging of several juniors male and female tournaments are in the pipeline.

He informed that an academy programme in each of the nine associations for various age groups and a national programme will be held next year.

“The idea of the Academy is to make sure we get the best players on board and one of the problems is that we do not have enough qualified coaches and referees and this is an area we will be looking to place much emphasis on,” he posited.

The vision of the Grassroots Festival is to produce Grassroots growth in Guyana, increase participation levels and opportunity and increase the diversity of the football family.