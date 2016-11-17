DCUSA AMG to be held on January 15

Latest update November 17th, 2016 12:59 AM
The Annual General Meeting of the Demerara Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (DCUSA) has been fixed for January 15, 2017 at 10:00hrs at the Mayor and City Council’s Union Hall Building, Woolford Avenue.
Members are asked to make a special effort to attend.
Nov 17, 2016VIJAYAWADA, India, CMC – West Indies Women were left sweating on automatic qualification for next year’s ICC 50-overs World Cup in England, after crashing to a 15-run defeat to India Women in...
