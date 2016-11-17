Colwyn Harding, alleged accomplice remanded for robbery

Colwyn Harding, who had accused two police ranks of raping him with a baton, and his alleged accomplice were both remanded to prison on a robbery charge.

Harding, 26, of 1A Laing Avenue, Georgetown and Tyrone Escourse, 24, of 646 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown ,were jointly indicted for robbing Jameel Williams of a Samsung cell phone, a pocket knife and $15,000 in cash, while using personal violence.

The unrepresented duo pleaded not guilty to the allegation read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers opposed bail for the defendants citing the prevalence of the offence and the fact that violence was used during the commissioning of the crime.

Jeffers pointed out that Harding and Escourse admitted to their involvement in the crime in a caution statement.

When asked by the Magistrate if the defendants have antecedents, the prosecutor said that Harding has pending matters before another court, but has not been attending the hearings.

In response, Harding stated that he has been attending court. He alleged that police ranks assaulted his co-accused to point him out.

Nevertheless, the Chief Magistrate assured Harding that he will be given a speedy trial, while noting that the offence is a serious one.

The case file is yet to be completed, with the prosecutor indicating that a statement is still outstanding.

The defendants were instructed to return to court on November 24, for statements before Magistrate Annette Singh.

Back in 2013, Harding had accused two police ranks stationed at the Timehri Police Station of raping him with a baton.

Constables Devin Singh and Roselle Tilbury-Douglas were accused of assaulting Harding between November 1 and 13, 2013, at the Timehri Police Station, so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

However, the matter was dismissed by Magistrate Leron Daly, who was at the time presiding over the Providence Magistrate’s Court, earlier this year.