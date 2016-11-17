Berbice carpenter’s demise…Victim was likely beaten to death; staged to look like hit-and-run – police source

The investigation into the death of 36-year-old Faiyaz Narinedatt, whose body was found on the

Number 70 Village Public Road almost a month ago, took a surprising twist yesterday with a key witness revealing to investigators that the carpenter was killed and his death was staged to look like an accident.

This was the latest development since ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Major Crimes Unit (MCU) took over the case early this week.

Initially, it was being reported that the father of two was killed in a hit-and-run around 04:00 hrs on November 1st.

However, the injuries on the dead man’s body were not consistent with an accident, since there were black and blue marks, suggesting that he might have been beaten. Also, there was nothing to indicate that an accident had occurred there.

What is alarming too is the fact that Narinedatt’s bloody shirt and bloodstains were discovered about two corners from where his body was found—this is where the eyewitness claimed that he was beaten and killed.

Since MCU ranks took over the case, seven persons were arrested—inclusive of four individuals who reportedly beat the carpenter to death. One of the persons, who at first gave ranks a misleading statement, was said to be the person who washed the blood from the car that was used to dispose of the body

Two vehicles are impounded at the station.

An overseas-based Guyanese who allegedly ordered the beating has left Guyana for New York.

According to a police source, a key witness has come forward and told police that on the day of the murder, the overseas-based Guyanese had a party at his home and the victim, the eyewitness and a few other persons were present.

It is being reported that while the party was going on, the father of two went to the back of the yard to urinate after which the overseas-based Guyanese allegedly went behind him and started “feeling him up”.

“He (witness) said that Narinedatt slapped him and went back in front, but he (overseas-based Guyanese) walked up and told his friends to kill him and he said that he will take care of it,” the police source said.

The eyewitness’ statement is consistent with more than a dozen other reports that the family received from persons around the area who called them anonymously.

The victim’s wife only delivered their second child five months ago in the US. He did not get to see his baby. His relatives are calling on the police to carry out a thorough investigation.