Barefaced thief caught red-handed with TV

Latest update November 17th, 2016 12:59 AM
A barefaced thief was caught yesterday morning leaving the home of a La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) resident with a television set and other items. Residents of the community said it was as if he was the occupant of the property and was moving out.
Luckily, neighbours were able to determine that he was not from there and apprehended him.
According to information received, the young man along with other workers was doing construction work at the house a few days ago, but returned by himself around 09:45 hrs yesterday and removed a few louvre panes from a window to enter the building.
The neighbours saw the man fetching a television and other items and chased after him. He was apprehended by two men and tied up before he was handed over to the police. The young man was well dressed.
