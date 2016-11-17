Arson suspected in D’Edward fire which leaves six homeless

Latest update November 17th, 2016 12:59 AM
A family is counting their losses after a fire of unknown origin completely gutted their two-storey wooden and concrete home at lot 4 Section ‘A’ D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, on Tuesday night.
The owner of the building, Thakur Persaud Sarju, a cane cutter by profession, told Kaieteur News that he was asleep in the upper flat of the home when his wife, Pulmatie Hunte woke him. “Meh wife come and wake me and tell me that the house on fire”.
Sarju stated that he got up, but was immediately faced with intense heat and raging flames, which made it impossible to save anything. He disclosed that his only concern was getting everyone to safety which included his grandchildren – ages 14, 13 and 10 – along with his daughter, Renita Sukdeo.
Neighbours told this publication that the fire service arrived shortly after, and were able to prevent the fire blaze from spreading to another lot located in the same yard. Luckily, only glass windows were shattered as a result of the heat.
Kaieteur News understands that Sarju and his wife lived in the house for over 30 years but his daughter had only moved in with her three children for approximately three months.
The family is estimating nearly $5 million in losses, including $1 million in jewellery.
Meanwhile, the Regional Chairman Mr. Vickchand Ramphal along with the Vice Chairman Mr. Ryan Peters of Region 5 paid a visit to the victims of the fire and pledged their assistance to the family.
Mr. Ramphal told media operatives that, “we are saddened by what happened since the family has lost a lot, especially the children”. He disclosed that the Region will be assisting in getting the children back into school, since they would have lost all their clothing and school supplies in the fire. He pleaded with the general public to assist in any way they can to get the family back on their feet. They are currently staying at a relative who lives nearby.
Investigations are ongoing.
Nov 17, 2016VIJAYAWADA, India, CMC – West Indies Women were left sweating on automatic qualification for next year’s ICC 50-overs World Cup in England, after crashing to a 15-run defeat to India Women in...
Nov 17, 2016
Nov 17, 2016
Nov 17, 2016
Nov 17, 2016
Nov 17, 2016
Nov 17, 2016
It doesn’t matter what type of person you are; living in this country will cause every citizen at some moment or the... more
It is difficult to comprehend why the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) would have a problem with the views of a letter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
The past week was full of talking points, none more than the shocking results of the elections in the United States.... more