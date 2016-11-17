Arson suspected in D’Edward fire which leaves six homeless

A family is counting their losses after a fire of unknown origin completely gutted their two-storey wooden and concrete home at lot 4 Section ‘A’ D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, on Tuesday night.

The owner of the building, Thakur Persaud Sarju, a cane cutter by profession, told Kaieteur News that he was asleep in the upper flat of the home when his wife, Pulmatie Hunte woke him. “Meh wife come and wake me and tell me that the house on fire”.

Sarju stated that he got up, but was immediately faced with intense heat and raging flames, which made it impossible to save anything. He disclosed that his only concern was getting everyone to safety which included his grandchildren – ages 14, 13 and 10 – along with his daughter, Renita Sukdeo.

Neighbours told this publication that the fire service arrived shortly after, and were able to prevent the fire blaze from spreading to another lot located in the same yard. Luckily, only glass windows were shattered as a result of the heat.

Kaieteur News understands that Sarju and his wife lived in the house for over 30 years but his daughter had only moved in with her three children for approximately three months.

The family is estimating nearly $5 million in losses, including $1 million in jewellery.

Meanwhile, the Regional Chairman Mr. Vickchand Ramphal along with the Vice Chairman Mr. Ryan Peters of Region 5 paid a visit to the victims of the fire and pledged their assistance to the family.

Mr. Ramphal told media operatives that, “we are saddened by what happened since the family has lost a lot, especially the children”. He disclosed that the Region will be assisting in getting the children back into school, since they would have lost all their clothing and school supplies in the fire. He pleaded with the general public to assist in any way they can to get the family back on their feet. They are currently staying at a relative who lives nearby.

Investigations are ongoing.