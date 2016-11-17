Latest update November 17th, 2016 12:59 AM

$9M from Barry Dataram to be forfeited

Nov 17, 2016 News 0

  • monies suspected to be earnings from drug trafficking

 

CONVICTED: Barry Dataram

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has been granted permission to dispose of $9M, suspected to be proceeds from a criminal enterprise, belonging to Barry Dataram, a convicted drug trafficker.

It was reported that the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) was in possession of the monies after it was found by Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks during the raid of a house occupied by Dataram at 661 Fourth Avenue, Block ‘X’ Diamond, East Bank Demerara, on April 16.

These monies were being investigated by SOCU.

An attorney from the chambers of the DPP made an application to have the assets forfeited before Magistrate Judy Latchman yesterday, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Kaieteur News understands that the court will effect service on November 25, when Dataram returns to court with his reputed wife Anjanie Boodnarine to face trial for illegal ammunition possession.

James Singh, Head of CANU had confirmed that over 100 pounds of cocaine along with cash and ammunition were found at the address, which led to the arrest of Dataram, Boodnarine, and two of their friends Anthony Gouveia and Komal Charran.

A joint charge for possession of narcotics for trafficking was instituted against them. However, Dataram was found guilty of the offence and sentenced to 60 months imprisonment and fined $164M in absentia by Magistrate Latchman. The others were freed.

The DPP has since appeal the not guilty verdicts.

Last month, Dataram and his wife were charged with attempting to defeat the administration of justice; forging Republic of Guyana Passports and departing Guyana without presenting themselves to immigration officers.

Dataram pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a total of 2 years and 24 months jail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Boodnarine denied the allegations and is currently on remand.

It was reported that Boodnarine and Dataram fled to Suriname via the back track route while the drug trafficking trial was ongoing before Magistrate Latchman.

They were apprehended by Surinamese authorities and handed over to police in Guyana. Investigations were launched and it was discovered that there were no records of Dataram and Boodnarine leaving Guyana at the Passport Office.

Dataram forged the passport by inserting a photograph of himself on the bio-data page with the name David Persaud; while Boodnarine is alleged to have forged the passport by inserting a photograph of herself on the bio-data page with the name Anjanie Persaud.

Investigations later revealed that both passports were stolen.

