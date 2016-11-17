Latest update November 17th, 2016 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

4R to challenge Floodlights tomorrow evening

Nov 17, 2016 Sports 0

William Pluemer (left) and Erik Pluemer, Richie Deonarain

William Pluemer (left) and Erik Pluemer, Richie Deonarain

“Guyana Softball Cup 6” Masters champion Floodlights have been challenged by business entity 4R of Duncan Street, in a softball 20/20 match to be played under lights at the DCC Ground tomorrow, starting at 6:30 pm.
Included in the 4R squad are local USA baseball player Eric Pluemer and William Pluemer who are confident in converting their skills and compete in a softball cricket match against the softball champions of the Americas. This match is also held in honour of Richard Persaud, who is celebrating his birthday.
The two squads will come from:
4R Squad: Richie Deonarain Capt., Romeo Deonarain, Eric Pluemer, William Pluemer, Kevin Narine, Rabindra Singh, Mark Harold, Arjune Badal, Anil Beharry, Khalid Baksh, Ricky Deonarain, Unos Yusuf, Imtiaz Mohamed.
Floodlights Squad: Ramesh Sunich Capt, Reyaz Hussein, Ramo Malone, Mike Singh, Wayne Jones, Steve Naraine, Jailall Deodass, Pithamber Maharaj, Ramchand Ragbeer, Clyde Canterbury, Dharam Persaud, Surendra Nauth, Richard Persaud, Lalta Gainda, Patrick Khan, Richard Persaud.

More in this category

Sports

Third straight defeat leaves Windies Women sweating

Third straight defeat leaves Windies Women sweating

Nov 17, 2016

VIJAYAWADA, India, CMC – West Indies Women were left sweating on automatic qualification for next year’s ICC 50-overs World Cup in England, after crashing to a 15-run defeat to India Women in...
Read More
GFF Grassroots Festival launched

GFF Grassroots Festival launched

Nov 17, 2016

GRDB overcome GSA by eight wickets

GRDB overcome GSA by eight wickets

Nov 17, 2016

Tucber Park Cricket Club congratulates to Romario Shepherd

Tucber Park Cricket Club congratulates to Romario...

Nov 17, 2016

DCUSA AMG to be held on January 15

DCUSA AMG to be held on January 15

Nov 17, 2016

New Diamond Grove, Xenon Academy triumph

New Diamond Grove, Xenon Academy triumph

Nov 17, 2016

Nalico Nafico supports Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney

Nalico Nafico supports Mohamed’s Enterprise New...

Nov 17, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch