4R to challenge Floodlights tomorrow evening

“Guyana Softball Cup 6” Masters champion Floodlights have been challenged by business entity 4R of Duncan Street, in a softball 20/20 match to be played under lights at the DCC Ground tomorrow, starting at 6:30 pm.

Included in the 4R squad are local USA baseball player Eric Pluemer and William Pluemer who are confident in converting their skills and compete in a softball cricket match against the softball champions of the Americas. This match is also held in honour of Richard Persaud, who is celebrating his birthday.

The two squads will come from:

4R Squad: Richie Deonarain Capt., Romeo Deonarain, Eric Pluemer, William Pluemer, Kevin Narine, Rabindra Singh, Mark Harold, Arjune Badal, Anil Beharry, Khalid Baksh, Ricky Deonarain, Unos Yusuf, Imtiaz Mohamed.

Floodlights Squad: Ramesh Sunich Capt, Reyaz Hussein, Ramo Malone, Mike Singh, Wayne Jones, Steve Naraine, Jailall Deodass, Pithamber Maharaj, Ramchand Ragbeer, Clyde Canterbury, Dharam Persaud, Surendra Nauth, Richard Persaud, Lalta Gainda, Patrick Khan, Richard Persaud.