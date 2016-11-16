West Demerara set sight on top-three finish at Nationals

Owners of the Teachers’ title at the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships, Essequibo Islands/West Demerara, District 3, have set sight on a top three finish overall next week at

the 56th edition of the event at the National Stadium, Providence.

Essequibo Islands/West Demerara and South Georgetown tied for fourth last year with 46 points overall, which were amassed from the four competitions: Cycling, Swimming, Track and Field and Teachers’ contests. West Demerara won the Teachers’ competition with 284 points.

According to one of the officials from the District, Julian Cambridge, most of the teachers from last year are still in the region and as such they are expected to win that title for the third straight year, but added more has to be done to win the overall title.

“We have a few athletes that we expect to do better and as such we are hoping to place better in the overall competition,” Cambridge said yesterday when contacted. He informed that swimming and cycling remains a worry for the team.

According to Cambridge, if they could get good performances from the swimming and cycling competitions, Essequibo Islands/West Demerara will definitely “move up” in the overall rankings. He expressed the optimism in the track and field and teachers’ teams.

Cambridge indicated that rising middle distance star, Joanna Archer and Kezra Murray, who are both national junior athletes, will lead some promising athletes into battle next week. Cambridge believes that they will do well among the titans, North Georgetown and Linden.

It was announced that the Track and Field competition of the Championships will be held at the National Stadium at Providence, November 22-25, while the swimming will be at the National Aquatics Centre at Liliendaal on Monday. In addition, for the first time, all cycling events will be held on Monday as well at the National Park.