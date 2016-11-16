Suspected sheep thief shot dead by police

An unidentified man was yesterday shot by police ranks in Berbice who were responding to a larceny of sheep report. The man who’s only name was given as “Blackie” allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at the lawmen and was fatally shot by one of the ranks with a service revolver, about 06:20 hrs in a farm house at Lochaber Village, West Canje, Berbice.

According to the police, three police ranks, one armed with a service weapon, proceeded to a farmhouse at Lochaber Village, West Canje, and were immediately confronted at the entrance by the aforementioned individual.

The man allegedly rushed back into the house, armed himself with a handgun and attempted to shoot the armed policeman who had followed closely behind him. During the confrontation,the rank discharged his firearm several times at the suspect who fell. He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An unlicensed silver Taurus pistol and six live matching rounds were retrieved.

The house was searched and the following articles were found: One Plum phone, two silver finger rings, one silver chain, one Compaq Laptop Computer, and several electronic gadgets. The first four items were positively identified by Ravendra Bipram, 27, of Anchorville, Port Mourant, Berbice, as his property. He was allegedly robbed at gunpoint on November 11, 2016, at Smythfield Access Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, by a male fitting the description of the deceased.

Police sources stated that the house is allegedly owned by a known convict who lives at Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam. As a result, a team of police went to the alleged owner’s Mount Sinai home and arrested a 28-year-old male from Sand Hills, Berbice River, after an unlicensed Taurus pistol with ten (10) live matching rounds was found on his person.

That house was also searched, and one laptop computer, seven cellular phones and a pair of binoculars were found. Two motor cycles, a motor car and a lighting plant were seized.

Meanwhile, Toolsie Baljit, speaking to Kaieteur News disclosed that his grandson Yoganand Baljit aka “Buju” had been operating a livestock farm at Industry, situated up the Canje River. He stated that his grandson had only bought the flock of sheep about a month ago.

The elder Baljit told this publication that upon a visit to his home on Saturday evening, three masked men, armed with two firearms, went to the farm and tied up his guard, he stated that the men allegedly covered the guard’s face with a bag, to avoid being identified, and then threw him into a hammock while they stole 30 sheep and left.

The man stated that his grandson went to the farm the following day and found the guard bound. He was eventually untied and both men proceeded to the nearest police station where a report was made.

According to Baljit, they received information that the sheep were offloaded from a boat at Vryheid and taken in a white canter to the location where the man was shot and killed.

Reports are that the owner identified twelve of the sheep to be his. It was after this that police approached the house and the man was shot.

Reliable sources state that the dead man lived on the Essequibo Coast, and had been engaged in farming of cannabis up the Berbice River for several months.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, some residents in the Vryheid/Lochaber area expressed their fear and disgust, as they revealed that the area is plagued with criminal activity. According to one resident the men are “barefaced” in their actions, but very little is being done.