Scampishness never done

Christmas in de air. Is a time when children does start to mek dem Christmas list. Dem does put wha dem see and learn pun de list. Long time dem gyal use to watch wha dem friends got and mek a list to get one.

Some mek list to get phone, pink dolly; some does ask fuh high hell shoes and dem can’t even stand up.

Soulja Bai got some people in ee administration who doing exactly wha li’l children does do. Dem been pun de sideline under Jagdeo, that scamp, and Donald, that dummy.

Dem see and know how dem boys fleece de treasury and was grabbing up nuff thing fuh demself. For example, Jagdeo pass word that he want to bring in some expensive cars and SUV fuh dem big ones when dem come in fuh de World Cup cricket and de Rio Conference.

He never advertise de contract but Fish Hook and Brassington padnah in crime, Keith, register a company. And guess what? Days after, Jagdeo, that scamp, give dem a contract and half de money to bring in 20 BMW cars and SUVs. He didn’t even consider de auto dealers, de men who really know bout vehicles. Not even BM Soat who know good bout BMW.

These boys never import anything, not even a fish line but dem get car dealership contract fuh US$180 million.

De Americans got a fancy term dem does call transactions like this. That term is Insider Trading. That got jail.

These are de kind of scenarios that play out under Jagdeo and Donald Dumb which Soulja Bai and ee team was watching and learning. Is things like this got some of Soulja Bai people wid mek list pun computer and in dem pocket. And is not Christmas list. Dem boys seh is list to get contracts, licences and to strike deals.

Dicky Van West is one of dem. He done got he name pun a fuel licence, he name pun chicken licence; he got gold licence; he also got diamond and bauxite licence, and now he want put ee name pun a water contract.

He never mind a chicken, a duck or a fish in an aquarium. He never dig fuh gold or bauxite. If he see diamond he don’t know it but he got licence fuh all of dem.

Dem boys hear he want see BK name pun de same water contract but de High Dee Bee People seh nat a rass. Dem boys peeping this situation.

Talk half, and tell Soulja Bai to put on he Santa clothes to collect all dem gifts wha he boys tek fuh demself.