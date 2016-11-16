Robbery investigation leads cops back to Rohee’s home

-female employee questioned

The investigation into last week’s robbery at PPP General Secretary Clement Rohee’s residence has reportedly led detectives right back to the victim’s home.

Kaieteur News has confirmed that police yesterday questioned a female employee of Rohee’s, after receiving information which suggested that she had knowledge of the robbery. But detectives are yet to ascertain if this is so, and did not detain the employee.

Yesterday, police continued to question the woman who rented and drove the getaway car.

Police officials stated that she is “cooperating” with investigators and has identified her male accomplices. Police conducted raids at their homes but failed to locate them. One of the men is said to be known by the alias “Red Man.”

The woman, who was accompanied by an attorney, surrendered to police on Monday. She is said to also be a suspect in a recent fraud at an East Coast Demerara entity.

A brief video-tape seen by Kaieteur News showed two men, wearing caps and with a backpack, leaving a yard that appears to be Rohee’s. They are also seen standing on a roadway until a car arrives. A woman, who is wearing a red top and a cap, is seen exiting the driver’s seat. She keeps her head down and uses a hand to conceal her face.

Three bandits, who were masked and carrying two guns and a knife, escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery and other valuables, after tying and beating two of Rohee’s maids. The employees were the only persons at home. The bandits reportedly entered through the back door, which was left open.

Reports are that the maids were tied and kicked when they told the intruders that they had no idea where the money and jewellery were hidden.

Rohee said that he and his wife were at work when a neighbour called and informed him that a jeep filled with police ranks was in front of his property.

According to the former Home Affairs Minister, when he arrived at his home, he was informed that one of the maids had left the door open while she was inside cleaning.

He said that the men used the opportunity to barge into his house and demand that the women hand over gold, after which they ransacked his home in search of valuables.

The PPP General Secretary said that he was informed that the ordeal lasted for about 15 minutes and the men escaped in a car.

Police stated that a woman had rented the getaway car, and returned it to a Croal Street dealer about an hour later. They had said last week that they were unable to view the footage of the robbery, since they did not have the access code for Rohee’s Digital Video Recorder (DVR).

Rohee had reportedly told the ranks that he did not have the access code that would allow them to see the footage of the attack.

The PPP General Secretary reportedly told the detectives that his technician knew the access code, but the technician also reportedly said that he did not have the code.

It is alleged that the ranks then contacted the DVR manufacturers, who indicated that they would assist. But before this could be done, Rohee reportedly asked the investigators to return the DVR. The equipment was reportedly returned.