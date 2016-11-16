RHTY&SC/Beharry Say NO 5/5 Cricket Tournament…Rose Hall Canje, Fyrish and Young & Restless advance to Finals

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS on Sunday last successfully hosted the Canje/Corentyne Zone matches of the 2016 Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd 5/5 Say NO/Say YES Cricket tournament. Rose Hall Canje easily won the Zone finals and was joined by Fyrish and Young & Restless in advancing to Grand Finals. The matches were played in-front of a colourful and sizeable crowd at the Kendall Union Cricket Ground on the NO. 19 Highway.

In the final, Fyrish batting first rattled up 52 for 2 off their allotted 5 overs with the attacking Youarden Gurdiyal blasting 39 with three massive sixes. In reply, Rose Hall Canje lost the in-form Alex Algoo early but veteran former national junior cricketer Balram Samaroo blasted 30 not out as Rose Hall Canje got home at 54 for 2 off 4.4 overs to be crowned Champions of the Zone.

Young & Restless in the 3rd place playoff defeated Kendall Union ‘B’ by 34 runs to gain a place in the overall finals. Young & Restless amassed 58 for 3 with the highly talented Sasenarine Sukhu hitting 28 with three sixes. In response, the Kendall Union ‘B’ team struggled to 24 for 7 off five overs as Randy Baichan 2 for 1 and Kevin Gangaram 2 for 2 bowled well for Young & Restless.

Earlier in the tournament during the opening round, the Rose Hall Canje defeated Kendall Union ‘A’ by 10 wickets, Seawell lost to Fyrish by 9 wickets, Mount Sinai were crushed by Kendall Union ‘B’ by 9 wickets, while Young and Restless breezed past Hampshire by 10 wickets.

In the semi-finals, Kendall Union ‘B’ bating first reached 37 for 4 off their allotted overs, while Fyrish reached 40 for 1 with only one ball remaining to advance to the Zone finals. Rose Hall Canje easily defeated Young & Restless in the second semi-finals by 34 runs. Rocky Beepat struck 33 runs.

RHTY&SC, Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Area Manager for Beharry Co. Ltd Mr. Prashad, both spoke to the teams before the tournament. Foster urged the teams to go back into their communities and work hard to assist youths to Say No to Drugs, Crime, Suicide and Say Yes to Education, Life and Sports. Foster spoke widely on the danger of the abuse of alcohol and pleaded with the attentive players to be role-models to their peers. He also expressed gratitude to the Management of Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd for sponsoring the tournament. Prashad stated that his company was dedicated towards assisting youths to improve themselves. The final zone to be played would be the Upper Corentyne area. The winning team would receive $150,000.