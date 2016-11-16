Questionable contractor continues to bid for major contracts

After it was accused of carrying out substandard works on the G$ 1Billion Kato Secondary School – which is estimated to cost the government an additional $140M, Kares Engineering Incorporated continues to bid for major government contracts.

Yesterday the opening of the bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Georgetown, revealed the company’s intention to vie for a contract which entails the construction of a bridge at Sand Creek in Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo). The bridge will be built across the Rupununi River and the engineers have estimated that the project will cost some $529.6M.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure was listed as the procuring entity

The following table represents the names of the bidders and their bids for the project.

Kares Engineering Inc. came under fire earlier this year after the media got wind of the unfortunate developments taking place at the school. A subsequent visit to the school by the media confirmed that sections of the school were literally falling apart.

The Government had promised that someone will be held responsible and a suggestion was even made by observers to have the company “blacklisted”.

However, months have already elapsed and the authorities have seemingly gone quiet.

The school was deemed unfit to house the approximate 400 students from communities such as Monkey Mountain, Kurukubaru, Kopinang and Itabac.