Latest update November 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Questionable contractor continues to bid for major contracts

Nov 16, 2016 News 0

After it was accused of carrying out substandard works on the G$ 1Billion Kato Secondary School – which is estimated to cost the government an additional $140M, Kares Engineering Incorporated continues to bid for major government contracts.

Yesterday the opening of the bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Georgetown, revealed the company’s intention to vie for a contract which entails the construction of a bridge at Sand Creek in Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo). The bridge will be built across the Rupununi River and the engineers have estimated that the project will cost some $529.6M.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure was listed as the procuring entity

The following table represents the names of the bidders and their bids for the project.

 

kato-tender-copy

 

 

 

 

 

Kares Engineering Inc.  came under fire earlier this year after the media got wind of the unfortunate developments taking place at the school. A subsequent visit to the school by the media confirmed that sections of the school were literally falling apart.

The Government had promised that someone will be held responsible and a suggestion was even made by observers to have the company “blacklisted”.

However, months have already elapsed and the authorities have seemingly gone quiet.

The school was deemed unfit to house the approximate 400 students from communities such as Monkey Mountain, Kurukubaru, Kopinang and Itabac.

More in this category

Sports

CMRC top performers rewarded at glamourous ceremony

CMRC top performers rewarded at glamourous ceremony

Nov 16, 2016

-Matthew Vieira, Gore Kings of the Caribbean By Rawle Welch Renowned for its ostentatious showing, the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) held a glamourous presentation ceremony to...
Read More
Windies Women plan to “dig-deep” in must-win final ODI clash with India

Windies Women plan to “dig-deep” in must-win...

Nov 16, 2016

Sri Lanka v West Indies, tri-series, Harare…New-look sides clash in middleweight fight

Sri Lanka v West Indies, tri-series,...

Nov 16, 2016

Den Amstel ground hosts Hamilton Green 82nd Birthday 9-a-side football

Den Amstel ground hosts Hamilton Green 82nd...

Nov 16, 2016

Khan century hands Good Success victory

Khan century hands Good Success victory

Nov 16, 2016

West Demerara set sight on top-three finish at Nationals

West Demerara set sight on top-three finish at...

Nov 16, 2016

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament starts today

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament...

Nov 16, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch