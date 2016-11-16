Khan century hands Good Success victory

A fine century by all-rounder Imran Khan handed Good Success a 147-run victory over Zeelandia when the Farmers T20 Cup commenced on Sunday last in Wakenaam.

Khan struck seven fours and 10 sixes in scoring 137 as Good Success rattled up 250-7, batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Mahase Ramnarine made 42 as Ajay Ghansam took 2-39. Zeelandia were bowled out for 103 in 17.3 overs in reply. Navishaul Pooran scored 72; Gurnauth Khemraj claimed 3-20 and Khan 2-19.

G Square Cavaliers beat Good Success by 80 runs at Belle Plaine. Batting first, Cavaliers made 171 all out in 20 overs. Kamal Khan made 30 and Toolsie Sahadeo 29; Nazeer Mohamed snared 4-21 and David Chalitar 2-24. Good Success were sent packing for 91 in 17.3 overs in response. Imran Khan got 20 as Satnarine Sahadeo picked up 3-15.

Maria’s Pleasure conceded defeat against Sans Souci at WCCG. Batting first Maria’s Pleasure scored 123 all out with Bernard Lewis scoring 30; Jetendra Singh had 3-30. Sans Souci were 30-1 in five overs in reply when Maria’s Pleasure opted not to continue the game. Sans Souci Jaguars gained a walk over from Zeelandia.

Jaguars overcame Cavaliers by nine wickets. Cavaliers made 135-8, taking first strike. Jaggernauth Manbodh scored 30; Nokta Moses had 3-10 and Beesham Moses 3-17 including a hat-trick. Jaguars made 136-1 in 15.4 overs in response. Safraz Mohamed slammed 51 not out, Zameer Zaman made 38 and Nokta Moses an unbeaten on 31.