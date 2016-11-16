Jaguars depart for St. Kitts

Riding high in confidence after a hard fought 181-run victory over the Jamaica Scorpions at Providence, defending champions Guyana Jaguars departed for St. Kitts yesterday where they will look to continue their unbeaten

streak when they face the Leeward Islands Hurricane from November 18-21 in the second round of the PCL at Warner Park.

The defending Champs overcame a frustrating evening session after rain accounted for more than a session of play on the final day to start their defence on a positive note. It was the 18th time the Guyanese went undefeated since the 2013/2014 season.

Jaguars opted for a paceman instead of a spinner for the tour. Hence, the talented Romario Shepherd replaces off-spinner Eon Hooper who went wicket-less against the Scorpions but bowled economical and showed good signs for the future.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport prior to their departure, head Coach Esaun Crandon said he is confident of maintaining a clean sheet overseas. “The guys all are positive and raring to go. Our victory was a total team effort, we had a good batting performance in both innings, it came too close but the most important thing is that we were able to pull it off,” he added.

“We have two games coming up so we are looking forward to continue in the same vein. Our fielding needs to improve and we have to be a bit more aware of gaining batting points,” stated Crandon.

The full squad reads: Rajendra Chandrika, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, ShimronHetmyer, Leon Johnson (Captain), Vishaul Singh (Vice Captain), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble, Veerasammy Permaul, Romario Shepherd, GudakeshMotie, Keon Joseph and Christopher Barnwell.

Esuan Crandon (Coach), Rayon Griffith (Assistant Coach/Manager), Ernesto Campo Gonzalez (Physio). (Zaheer Mohamed)