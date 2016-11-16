Grounds being fertilized to sell Skeldon Factory – GAWU

– Union urges Govt. and GuySuCo to hold onto ailing estate

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is of the firm opinion that plans to divest the US$200M Skeldon Sugar Estate clearly show that the authorities seem bent on doing things that are certainly not suitable for the well-being of the industry, the workers and the country.

The Union made this comment, among others yesterday in wake of media reports that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has proposed the divestment and sale of the ailing factory to the Government.

The Union said that its representative on the Board is not aware of such a proposal being raised at recent meetings. It said, too, that its representative is yet to be requested to express his view on these “options”.

“Apparently, the Board’s name is being used to illustrate that consultation is taking place and a democratic procedure is followed. It also raises the question whether other Board members are aware of what is being proposed in their name. Most certainly, the workers of Skeldon and their Unions are left in the dark,” the Union expressed.

Significantly, the Union said that recent statements that the Skeldon estate is in a “deplorable” state are baseless and came out of nowhere.

“We find them to be at odds with earlier statements. We recall the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Clive Thomas saying in the November 01, 2015 edition of Kaieteur News that he is pleased with the way the Skeldon factory seems to be improving…”

The Union reminded that it was GuySuCo’s 2015 Annual Report which said that Skeldon’s sugar production of 39,158 tonnes surpassed 2014’s actual production and is now the highest production since the new factory was commissioned in 2009.

The report also states that the factory performance has improved considerably with15% improvement in the sugar recoveries.

The Union said that with this in mind and with the prospect of ‘sale’ being floated, it is tempting to ask whether proper maintenance is not done or if there is an attempt to present the factory as having a declining performance to justify its sale for an intended buyer.

“From our perspective, the ground is being fertilized to make a case for the sale of Skeldon at quite possibly, a giveaway price and the workers and the public are not being adequately informed by the Chief Executive Officer, Errol Hanoman and/or the relevant government official(s),” the Union said.

Furthermore, GAWU said that it does not support the divestment of the Skeldon factory and its rich and arable land.

GAWU said that it is important for citizens to remember that the Skeldon factory and agricultural expansion were conceptualized and designed to safeguard the entire sugar industry’s viability and sustainability. It maintains that this concept holds good today.

The Union added that an important element to Skeldon’s success relates to the return of the Co-Generation plant and the adoption of an appropriate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) as was recommended by the CoI into GuySuCo.

It stressed however that no action has been taken to return this important asset to GuySuCo for the past18 months.

The Union questioned whether the prized Cogeneration units be part of the “gift” to the intended owner of the Skeldon Factory.

“We see the move to place the Skeldon factory on the chopping block will have negative repercussions for the industry and the country as a whole,” the Union said.

The Union added that for the workers, the communities, the cane farmers and others, any move to shut down the factory will certainly place their employment and welfare at grave risk.

With the aforementioned in mind, GAWU said that it is strongly urging the Government and GuySuCo to desist from such a course.