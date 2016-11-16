Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament starts today

The Guyana Squash Association in collaboration with its number one corporate sponsor Digicel will run off the annual Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Inc. squash courts. This will be

the final junior tournament for 2016 and concludes another successful year for Guyana’s junior players.

The tournament commences tonight and will conclude next Sunday, when the finals will be contested. Most of the country’s top junior players will be participating in this tournament.

Fifty players have entered the tournament and have been divided into nine categories with players of equal skill levels in each of the categories. Caribbean Girls Under-19 runner – up Taylor Fernandes is the top seed in Category A and will be challenged by Boys Under-13 Caribbean Champion Shomari Wiltshire, Alex Cheeks and the Islam twins Daniel and Anthony. Category B has Makeda Harding, Rebecca Low, Maya Collins, Sarah Lewis, Samuel Ince-Carvahal and Gianni Carpenter contending for the title.

Category C includes Demetrius DeAbreu, Michael Alphonso, and the Jonas brothers, Lucas and Ethan, while Category D has Madison Fernandes, Kirsten Gomes, Abosaide Cadogan, Aliyah Persaud and Jason Gomes. The other five categories will be equally as competitive as the top four.

A few of the players will use this tournament as a warm up as they will be leaving Guyana shortly to participate in the Canadian and US Junior Squash Open tournaments scheduled to be held December.

Matches will be played from 6:00pm daily with the finals set to commence from 11:00am on Sunday.