Latest update November 16th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ekereku double murder…Woman killed partner for loving wife more

Nov 16, 2016 News 0

In a surprising turn of events, 37-year-old Kurt Reynolds was not stabbed over a business transaction,

Dead: Selima “Shelly” Norton

but it was in fact when he declared greater affection for his wife and the mother of one of his children, to his older lover, Selima “Shelly” Norton.
According to information received, Reynolds and the 45-year-old woman were having an affair while at Ekereku Hill Top, Upper Mazaruni where they met while working. They both pooled their money and opened a shop.
Kaieteur News was told that Norton, who was reportedly aware that her lover was married, became possessive as time went by. Reports are that she would start a fight whenever the miner had to travel to the city to see his family.
One time she actually threatened to harm his wife if he ever left her to go back home to his family.
On the day of the murder, the miner reportedly told the woman that he had to go visit his wife since he hadn’t been home for a while. It was then that the woman reportedly started an argument to prevent him from leaving the interior.
The argument then reportedly shifted from the miner wanting to return home to him selling items on credit to his friends.
It was during the argument that the miner reportedly told the woman that his wife did not argue with him as much as she did and that he loved his wife.
His lover reportedly got upset and picked up a knife and attacked the miner, who allegedly held onto her and stabbed her with a weapon he had in his waist.
The woman died at the scene. This newspaper was told that a wounded Reynolds related what had transpired to cops before he died.
Police found Norton’s body at the scene, while Reynolds, who was still alive, lay nearby with two stab wounds to his abdomen.
The father of four succumbed as ranks were attempting to transport him out of the area for medical treatment.
A police source had said that the dying man claimed that he and Norton had quarreled after they both accused each other of infidelity.
The slain woman is the same Shelly Norton who narrowly escaped death in October 2015, when her then partner shot and killed her one-year-old granddaughter, Arian Gill, and wounded Norton’s 12-year-old daughter, Ashley Wellington. The attack occurred at the woman’s Annandale, East Coast Demerara residence.
The alleged killer, former Guyana Defence Force rank, Marc Angoy, has since been charged with the killing.

More in this category

Sports

CMRC top performers rewarded at glamourous ceremony

CMRC top performers rewarded at glamourous ceremony

Nov 16, 2016

-Matthew Vieira, Gore Kings of the Caribbean By Rawle Welch Renowned for its ostentatious showing, the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) held a glamourous presentation ceremony to...
Read More
Windies Women plan to “dig-deep” in must-win final ODI clash with India

Windies Women plan to “dig-deep” in must-win...

Nov 16, 2016

Sri Lanka v West Indies, tri-series, Harare…New-look sides clash in middleweight fight

Sri Lanka v West Indies, tri-series,...

Nov 16, 2016

Den Amstel ground hosts Hamilton Green 82nd Birthday 9-a-side football

Den Amstel ground hosts Hamilton Green 82nd...

Nov 16, 2016

Khan century hands Good Success victory

Khan century hands Good Success victory

Nov 16, 2016

West Demerara set sight on top-three finish at Nationals

West Demerara set sight on top-three finish at...

Nov 16, 2016

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament starts today

Farfan & Mendes Junior Squash tournament...

Nov 16, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch