Den Amstel ground hosts Hamilton Green 82nd Birthday 9-a-side football

China Trading lends support

Den Amstel ground on the West of Demerara is the venue for the 82nd birthday celebration 9-a-side football tournament in recognition of former Prime Minister of Guyana and Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green.

The action is for this Sunday and concludes the following Sunday, November 27 at the same venue.

Mr. Green celebrated his birthday last Wednesday, November 9, when he turned 82.

The event is organised by Former National Football player and Coach, Lennox Arthur, who has organised football programmes in honour of Mr. Green’s birth anniversary for over 30 years now. Twenty-four teams have been invited to compete in the two night tournament.

Play starts Sunday at 3:00pm with all the teams being in action on opening night with the winners advancing to the second and final night the following Sunday at the same venue.

Three changes have been made to the fixtures.

The fixtures read: Kitty vs Kuru Kururu, Golden Warriors vs Mocha, Wales vs Grove, Sara Lodge vs Agricola, Vegae Boys vs Road Warrior, Goed Fortuin vs Sparta Family, Jetty Gunners vs Sicario, Stewartville vs South Sophia, Pouderoyen vs Tucville, Crane vs Alexander Village, Uitvlugt vs Herstelling and Den Amstel vs Soesdyke.

Meanwhile, China Trading has come onboard as one of the sponsors of the tournament. Ms. Silvia Wallerson of that company handed over their donation recently to Lennox Arthur, wishing the organiser every success.

Several other sponsors have pledged support among them is lead sponsor Top Brandz of Broad and High Street, distributors of the popular Interstate vehicle batteries, Busta, Macorp, Ready Mix, Guyoil, IPA, BEV Processors Inc., EC Vieira, Sattuar Gafoor and Gafsons, Cummings Electrical, Tecno mil, Namilco, E networks, Massy, BM Soat, RK Security, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall, James Bovell of the Business School, AH&L Kissoon and Nexen Global.

Teams will be playing according to the Inter Ward/Village tournament rules in accordance to FIFA rules. The no offside rule is also in effect in this format.

The winners collect $300,000, while the runners-up claim $100,000, with both receiving trophies put up by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. The MVP gets the Trophy Stall trophy, Best Goalie the Business School prize, while the player scoring the most goals collects a Lazy Boy chair from AH&L Kissoon.